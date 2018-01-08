Two men arrested over murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in relation to the murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson.

The men, who are in their 30s and 40s, are currently being held at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Donaldson (55), a Sinn Féin official and close colleague of Adams, was shot dead at an isolated cottage near Glenties in Co Donegal in April 2006.

He was killed months after admitting, in 2005, that he had worked as an M15 agent for over 20 years. Donaldson had worked for Sinn Féin as an administrator at Stormont and was a former IRA member.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have information to contact them at the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.