It's ten years since a dissident republican murder near a Donegal church

GARDAI INVESTIGATING the murder of a man in Donegal 10 years ago are making a fresh appeal for information.

Andrew Burns was shot and killed on the evening of 12 February 2008 after receiving a number of gunshot wounds in a murder that is believed to be linked to dissident republicanism.

One man was convicted of the murder following a trial at the Special Criminal Court but gardaí have said they believe a number of people were involved.

The murder happened just after 7pm on the night in question with gardaí outlining that a number of young people heard the gunshots that killed the victim.

The witnesses were walking from the Tyrone border village of Clady to the village of Donnyloop, Castlefin in Donegal when they heard the gunshots.

Moments after the gunshots they saw Andrew Burns staggering in the middle of the road before he collapsed onto the ground. The witnesses attempted to help him and he was also attended to by a number of other passers-by but was pronounced dead just before 8pm.

After the witnesses spotted the injured Burns, they also observed a man running towards a nearby church carpark and then two cars leaving the village of Donnyloop and back towards Northern Ireland.

“One of these vehicles is described as a black car or a really dark red car, while the second is described as a silver coloured car,” gardaí have said on the 10th anniversary of the murder.

The appeal comes ten years after the killing but also a month after dissident group Óglaigh na hÉireann declared an end to its armed actions.

Gardaí have said they believe there are individuals who have information that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with any detail at all that may help gardaí are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-916-7100 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 .