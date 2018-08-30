This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dragon's Den businessman Peter Casey to seek presidential nomination

The presidential ballot paper is filling up quickly…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 10:26 AM
1 hour ago 6,768 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4209539
Dragon's Den investor Peter Casey at the launch of RTÉ's new show Dragon's Den in 2014.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Dragon's Den investor Peter Casey at the launch of RTÉ's new show Dragon's Den in 2014.
Dragon's Den investor Peter Casey at the launch of RTÉ's new show Dragon's Den in 2014.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

BUSINESSMAN PETER CASEY has added his name to the handful of presidential hopefuls, and is the third Dragon’s Den businessman to seek nominations for the role.

The presidential election will be held on 26 October; journalist Gemma O’Doherty, Independent Senator Joan Freeman and two Dragon’s Den investors Gavin Duffy and Sean Gallagher have already announced their intentions to join the race (the latter did so yesterday).

Michael D Higgins is running for a second term as President of Ireland; Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are to support the former Communications minister in that bid. Sinn Féin said that they would also put forward a candidate – Liadh Ní Riada is expected to be announced as that candidate on 16 September.

Peter Casey, who first confirmed his bid to the Irish Independent, told the paper that he wouldn’t accept any of the €1.7 million salary if he were to be successful in his bid to become Uachtarán na hÉireann, and that the salary is “bonkers”.

He repeated this on RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme this morning, saying that the Taoiseach should get paid more than the President, and as it stands now, the Taoiseach is paid 50% less than the President, when it should be the other way around according to Casey.

He went on to say that if he was successful in his bid, that he would give at least some of that salary to county councils, which prompted questions about his approach to getting a nomination to get on the ballot paper.

In order to get on the ballot, candidates need the support of four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas. Candidates have begun addressing local councils already, with the last bid made to Kildare County Council.

“The county councils are the people he needs to be close to,” Casey said.

He’s “not certain he could beat” his Dragon’s Den colleagues, but “I’ll certainly give it my best effort” and that he’s confident he’ll get on the ballot paper.

When asked whether he and his other Dragon’s Den colleagues are working together, Casey recoiled and said that he’s in the race to win it.

“I don’t know if I’ve any qualifications more than the other candidates… I’ve got unique ideas and a passion and an energy. Sometimes you don’t appreciate how good it is to be Irish, when you go around the world you really appreciate what it is to be Irish.”

He said that his campaign would focus on energising the Irish diaspora through an “Irish birthright movement”, which would encourage the Irish abroad to send their children to Ireland for four weeks to “get them to know what it means to be Irish”.

This is to get them to drink the Irish Cool Aid… This is not to stop them from emigrating.

He also spoke about the power of social media during his interview.

“We can connect with Irish people around the world through social media, it’s a powerful tool for the government. If we can get and energise the 17 million Irish people around the world it’s such a powerful tool.”

Casey, who grew up in Derry, has lived on three different continents and ran a recruitment firm business in the US.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin woman 'stranded' in Spain after suffering stroke and being discharged from hospital
    70,455  136
    2
    		Sexism row at US Open after female player penalised for removing her shirt
    66,231  34
    3
    		Staff being given 'support and information' after fire completely destroys Belfast Primark store
    46,587  19
    Fora
    1
    		A bartender won compensation after being asked to form a 'human barrier' at a concert
    574  0
    2
    		Jameson sales are booming - but its boss has hosed down talk of a new distillery
    269  0
    3
    		How Dublin startup Banach is helping the betting giants keep up with technology
    180  0
    The42
    1
    		'That's where you're getting so much punishment - three massive free shots'
    32,021  16
    2
    		Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'
    20,446  53
    3
    		All-Ireland club champions Carnacon to discover their fate tomorrow night
    18,801  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys have released a dupe of the Keep Cup, so everyone can finally have one
    13,495  2
    2
    		Meghan Markle's former on-screen dad warned her about her 'fishbowl' life ahead
    7,998  3
    3
    		The Times have officially just come up with the absolute worst euphemism for sex
    6,508  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Two gardaÃ­ injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    DUBLIN
    Plans unveiled for new â¬18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    SeÃ¡n Gallagher to make his presidential intentions known tomorrow
    Seán Gallagher to make his presidential intentions known tomorrow
    Presidential election to be held on Friday 26 October
    Race for the Áras: Get to know your presidential hopefuls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie