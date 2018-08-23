This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 August, 2018
Temporary ban on drones to be enforced in parts of Dublin and Knock during Pope visit

The Air Corps said that “if you use a drone in the Dublin area you may be acting illegally”.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,715 Views 26 Comments
Image: shirmanov aleksey via Shutterstock
Image: shirmanov aleksey via Shutterstock

THERE WILL BE a temporary ban on the use of drones this weekend in Dublin city and Knock during the visit of Pope Francis.

The pope is travelling to Ireland on Saturday for two days to take part in the World Meeting of Families, in which he will say Mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park and in Knock.

In its information campaign poster, the Irish Air Corps has said that temporary restricted areas have been set up around Dublin city and Knock this Saturday and Sunday.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has said that a restriction on the flying of aircraft, including small unmanned aircraft, will apply in areas of Dublin city and Knock in Co Mayo.

As a rough guide, the Air Corps has said, if you are within 10km of Dublin Airport, 8km from the Phoenix Park, or 24km from Ireland West Airport Knock on the days concerned, “you are probably inside a restricted airspace”.

Information on the precise details of the banned locations can be found here, provided by the IAA.

The Air Corps said that “drones may not be operated or used in those areas”.

“If you fly a drone in the restricted areas you will face prosecution and your drone will be confiscated.”

An Garda Síochána has released a list of banned items to the papal mass

“Your drone and associated equipment could be confiscated and you could face prosecution.”

Alongside drones, items such as large umbrellas, mobility scooters and deck chairs are banned.

Banners of any size and flags, placards and posters are also on the list.

Gardaí have outlined that alcohol, cans and glass bottles are prohibited from the event.

A full list of the banned items can be found here.

