This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It should all be up for grabs': Dublin City Council hopes industrial estates will be re-zoned for housing

Last week, the Department of Housing released guidelines outlining how the estates could be re-developed.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 13 Aug 2018, 4:42 PM
47 minutes ago 3,189 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4178666
A warehouse in the Malahide Road Industrial Estate, Coolock, now owned by Dublin City Council
A warehouse in the Malahide Road Industrial Estate, Coolock, now owned by Dublin City Council
A warehouse in the Malahide Road Industrial Estate, Coolock, now owned by Dublin City Council

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL could re-zone some of the city’s older industrial estates to facilitate new housing developments.

Last week, the Department of Housing published draft guidelines outlining how local authorities could facilitate plans for the construction of buildings taller than is currently permitted.

Parts of the guidelines outline how current and former industrial estates may be developed, leading to speculation that some of Dublin’s older industrial land could be re-zoned for housing.

Speaking to the Irish Times today, the council’s head of housing Brendan Kenny said that the sites could be used for high-density apartment developments.

The move would be particularly suited to estates such as the Glasnevin Industrial Estate and the Kylemore Industrial Estate, which are located near existing transport infrastructure and remain under-used.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Dublin City Council said that while there are currently no proposals to re-zone industrial land in the city, it was hoped that plans to do so would be forthcoming.

“Some of the older industrial lands in the city provide a strong opportunity in the future for the construction of a very significant amount of much-needed housing at a time of a reducing land bank in the city,” she said.

“Re-zoning would be only one part of this, as the lands in question are in private ownership and often in multiple ownership, and re-zoning does not mean that the land will get developed for housing.

“It would require the owners getting together to develop a master plan.”

The spokeswoman added that the re-zoning of land can only be approved by city councillors, who would require details of potential developments before approving any moves to do so.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan, chairman of the council’s Housing Strategic Policy Committee, also suggested that under-used land owned by state bodies should be re-zoned for housing.

“Any of those industrial sites or low-use land owned by the likes of CIE should really be made available,” he said.

“I would encourage the Minister [for Housing] to put it up for development, not just for homes, but for commercial use and community facilities as well.”

Doolan said that land across the city needed to be “put under the magnifying glass”, and that more proactive measures were needed to buy land to develop it.

He added: “Any land across the city that isn’t being used should all be up for grabs really.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
64,997  30
2
Employee awarded €6,600 from bank, who sacked him, after he claimed they promoted him beyond his ability
60,497  43
3
'The devastating impact of social class is not an abstract concept to hundreds of thousands on this island'
46,124  183
Fora
1
Waterford Airport needs a 'minimum' €12m to build a bigger runway to secure its future
200  0
2
'A bitter pill for shareholders': The troubled firm behind Cuisine de France wants to raise €800m
161  0
3
From snow to heatwaves, Irish retailers have been at the mercy of weather this year
159  0
The42
1
As it happened: PGA Championship, final round
47,210  15
2
Sludden goal proves crucial as Tyrone end 10-year wait for All-Ireland final place
30,628  107
3
One lap to go! Embarrassment as Salpeter denied women's 5,000m medal after early celebration
21,657  13
DailyEdge
1
8 household objects you will only understand the importance of once you move out
7,432  1
2
Just 10 of the most accurate descriptions of the whole tall girl / playsuit situation
7,151  1
3
13 tweets about renting that will make you feel pure and utter despair
6,583  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
NORTHERN IRELAND
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom': Tributes after death of Queen's University chancellor Tom Moran
'I want the organisation to be friendly, respectful': Mary Lou McDonald on the continuing SF bullying claims
GARDAí
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaí
DUBLIN
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie