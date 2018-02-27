Dublin man shot while sitting in car on Sunday dies of his injuries

The scene yesterday following the shooting.

The scene yesterday following the shooting.

THE 36-YEAR-OLD man who was shot in Coolock in Dublin on Sunday evening has died in hospital.

Gardaí are now investigating the shooting as a homicide after Kenneth Finn died in Beaumont Hospital after being shot numerous times while sitting in a car at about 8.15 pm.

Finn suffered a number of head wounds and was being cared for in the intensive care unit before he passed away today.

The victim was found in a garden on Moatview Gardens after neighbours heard a number of shots.

He had an address of Clare Village Apartments, Coolock.

Speaking the reporters yesterday, investigating gardaí said that they had not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

A post-mortem is now expected to be carried out tomorrow by State Pathologist Marie Cassidy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.