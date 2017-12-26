Teenager remains in custody over serious assault of woman (20s) in Dun Laoghaire

A TEEN MALE remains in garda custody following a serious assault on Saturday in Dublin.

An Asian woman in her 20s suffered serious arm and neck injuries in the incident. She was found close to the old baths at Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire at around 3.20pm.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries.

Gardaí arrested a teen male yesterday morning in Dublin Laoghaire.

He is currently detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.