Car chases

1. Gardaí will not be able to start new training in pursuit tactics by the end of the year despite what the minister for justice has said, because instructors have yet to be trained, sources have told The Journal.

Katie Taylor

2. Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight in Croke Park next month will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

Demolition order

3. Locals in a remote community on the Dublin-Wicklow border have given a broad welcome to a court order that will see 29 modular homes erected last year demolished in the coming days.

Fundraiser

4. A fundraiser has been set up for the family injured in a crash on the M9 last Sunday.

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Rose of Tralee

5. Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh was crowned the 2026 Rose of Tralee last night.

‘Mass mortality events;

6. Sea surface temperatures along European coasts reached record highs in July, which scientists have said poses an existential threat to many species native to Irish waters.

Scams

7. A housing charity has shared its rules to help students avoid rental scams when searching for accommodation.

Tariffs

8. US president Donald Trump paused the planned rollout of punishing new tariffs on Canadian goods late on Tuesday, as both sides indicated they were close to a broader trade agreement after weeks of talks.

Mushroom murderer

9. Australian Mushroom killer Erin Patterson’s lawyers have said the jury was not properly sequestered in her trial as they sought to overturn her conviction in a triple-murder case that sparked a worldwide media frenzy.