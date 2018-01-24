Elton John announces last ever world tour including a final Dublin gig next year

LEGENDARY MUSIC STAR Elton John has announced he is set to go on his last ever world tour.

The Elton Farewell Tour was revealed by the 70-year-old at a gala New York event where he said he planned to “go out with a bang” with a global tour, beginning this September and lasting until 2021.

His Irish date is set to be in Dublin’s 3 Arena next year on 12 June 2019. He most recently played in Ireland last year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 9 February at 9am.

Speaking today, John said that his priorities have changed, and that now is the right time to call it a day.

He said: “My priorities now are my children, my husband and my family.

The time is right to say thank you to all my fans around the world, globally, and then to say goodbye.

The “Rocket Man” said he had no health concerns and would stay active, hoping to record more albums and write further musicals.

“I will be creative, hopefully, until the day I die,” he said.

John, who closes his latest extravagant Las Vegas residency in May, said he was also open to concerts after the tour but that they would likely only be in his native Britain

The yellow brick road leads to... The #EltonFarewellTour!



Get tickets for Elton's final tour and watch the incredible Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour launch video at https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/pyiPP3KHuN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

John, often known as Sir Elton after a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II, has generated decades of hits such as I’m Still Standing, Rocket Man, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

His style brought together the old-school rhythm-and-blues piano of early rock ‘n’ roll with Gospel influences as well as a solid grounding in classical music.

John remains one of the world’s most successful artists both in recorded and live music — with his long-running residency becoming a major attraction in Las Vegas.

The pop legend’s latest Las Vegas show – The Million Dollar Piano on which he performs with an elaborate display through dozens of video screens — is set to close on 19 May at Caesar’s Palace.

The residency, which opened in 2011 and will end after 207 shows, follows his separate 243-concert The Red Piano from 2004 to 2009.

While John has appeared to be in good health, last year he cancelled dates in South America after he contracted a bacterial infection. He went on to keep dates in Europe and Australia.

He has often spoken of a desire to spend more time with family as he raises his two children with his husband, Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive David Furnish.

John, who first publicly described himself as bisexual in 1976, in the 1980s became one of the most visible gay celebrities, helping bring more mainstream attention to the struggle for LGBT equality.

The artist has also earned a fortune as a composer for musicals including blockbuster The Lion King, Billy Elliot and the upcoming adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

Forbes magazine last year ranked him as the 26th highest-earning celebrity, earning $60 million over the previous year.

With reporting from AFP