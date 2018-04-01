Teenager dead and two others seriously injured after Clare crash

AN EIGHTEEN YEAR old man is dead and two others are injured after a crash in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Clare, said that the single vehicle crash happened around 4.20am in the Woodstock area of Ennis. The teenager was a passenger in the car.

The driver and another passenger, both men aged 19 and 21, were seriously injured and have been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators, who are en route. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Ennis Garda Station on 065 – 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”