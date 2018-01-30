English pop band Erasure have cancelled two more sold out Dublin shows

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW’S sold out gigs in Dublin by English pop band Erasure have both been cancelled.

Last night’s concert in the Olympia Theatre was cancelled at the last minute because singer Andy Bell was suffering from a throat infection.

Promoter MCD has now confirmed that the two further gigs have also been postponed, with a rescheduled date to be set in the next 48 hours.

An update on the status of the two gigs was due to be delivered at 12 pm but the final decision on the cancellation was announced just after 3 pm today.

The cancellation of the shows was taken following doctor’s advice with the band saying they are aware fans will be devastated but that the cancellation was “completely necessary”.

“Andy Bell has been fighting an infection and was yesterday advised by a throat specialist to postpone last night’s show, the first of three successive sold out nights the band were due to play at the venue this week,” the band said in a statement.

Having returned to the same specialist today, Andy has been advised to rest his voice for a little longer and as a result, and with deep regret, we have to announce that the band’s scheduled shows tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) have also been postponed.

MCD Productions has said that tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled shows and that details of those events will be released in the next 48 hours.