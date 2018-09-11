This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland cancelled, CervicalCheck report leaked, and six people arrested at a housing protest – it’s your evening fix

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 10:21 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

EVICTION _0812_90553786 Activists who occoupied a house at North Frederick Street protest outside Store Street Garda Station Source: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

PARTING SHOT

With just over six months to go before Brexit takes effect, it’s still not known what effect Britain’s departure from the EU will have on the Northern Iris border.

BBC have put together a detailed long read on what reinstating the border will mean for those who live along and on both sides of it.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

