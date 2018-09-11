Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Activists who occoupied a house at North Frederick Street protest outside Store Street Garda Station Source: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#USA Hurricane Florence will deliver a “direct hit” to the US East Coast, emergency officials have warned.

Hurricane Florence will deliver a “direct hit” to the US East Coast, emergency officials have warned. #BREXIT The owner of Cadbury is stockpiling chocolate, biscuits and ingredients in case of a no-deal Brexit.

The owner of Cadbury is stockpiling chocolate, biscuits and ingredients in case of a no-deal Brexit. #AUSTRALIA An Australian newspaper that published a controversial cartoon of Serena Williams defended its depiction of the tennis star.

An Australian newspaper that published a controversial cartoon of Serena Williams defended its depiction of the tennis star. #NORTH KOREA Kim Jong-un sent a “very positive” letter to US President Donald Trump to request a follow-up meeting after their historic summit in Singapore.

PARTING SHOT

With just over six months to go before Brexit takes effect, it’s still not known what effect Britain’s departure from the EU will have on the Northern Iris border.