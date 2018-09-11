Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Ireland was cancelled.
- Vicky Phelan and others affected by the CervicalCheck scandal hit out at the leaking of the independent report into the issue.
- Six people were arrested after housing activists were removed from a vacant property in in Dublin.
- Sinn Féin submitted a motion of no confidence in Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.
- A child died after an incident involving a window blind cord in her Co Cork home.
- Companies linked to Denis Desmond and Mario Rosenstock featured on the Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters.
- Dublin City Council said the sale of a former Magdalene Laundry was the “chance of a lifetime”.
- The European Court of Human Rights rejected a request by a group known as the ‘Hooded men’ to review claims they were tortured by British soldiers.
- The body of man was recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.
INTERNATIONAL
- #USA Hurricane Florence will deliver a “direct hit” to the US East Coast, emergency officials have warned.
- #BREXIT The owner of Cadbury is stockpiling chocolate, biscuits and ingredients in case of a no-deal Brexit.
- #AUSTRALIA An Australian newspaper that published a controversial cartoon of Serena Williams defended its depiction of the tennis star.
- #NORTH KOREA Kim Jong-un sent a “very positive” letter to US President Donald Trump to request a follow-up meeting after their historic summit in Singapore.
PARTING SHOT
With just over six months to go before Brexit takes effect, it’s still not known what effect Britain’s departure from the EU will have on the Northern Iris border.
