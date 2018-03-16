Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Leo Varadkar has ‘clarified’ that he was joking about the Trump/Doonbeg wind far farrago. Meanwhile, Mike Pence has told the Taoiseach that he and his partner Matt are welcome in the US vice president’s home for a visit.
- Met Éireann has issued an orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast.
- The longer Luas trams recently introduced have been taken out of service due to a system fault.
- The investigation into an alleged rape in Belfast involving Irish rugby international Paddy Jackson has heard that the police investigation was ‘a shambles’.
- Bus Éireann has lost the right to operate six routes in Co Kildare to an English company.
- Investigators probing the loss of Rescue 116 have called for a review of all Irish search and rescue operations.
- Gardaí have completed their search of a wooded area in Cork as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.
- A 19 -year-old man died in a car crash in Co Galway.
WORLD
#RUSSIA: Over €300 million worth of gold spilled onto a runway after a cargo plane shed its load.
#SNAPCHAT: Shares in the social media app have plummeted after it ran a ‘slap Rihanna’ ad.
#LONDON: The Met police are treating the death of a Russian businessman as murder.
PARTING SHOT
Well we never. You can use any card to activate the power in a hotel room? You learn something new every day.
Via DailyEdge.ie
