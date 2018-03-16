Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Adare Manor has gone green for the weekend that's in it Source: Paul Lehane

WORLD

Gold bullion strewn across a Russian runway after an aircraft shed its load Source: Twitter/Yakutia

#RUSSIA: Over €300 million worth of gold spilled onto a runway after a cargo plane shed its load.

#SNAPCHAT: Shares in the social media app have plummeted after it ran a ‘slap Rihanna’ ad.

#LONDON: The Met police are treating the death of a Russian businessman as murder.

PARTING SHOT

Well we never. You can use any card to activate the power in a hotel room? You learn something new every day.

Source: Shutterstock/Suti Stock Photo

