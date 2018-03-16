  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rescue 116 crash: Investigators seek review of all Irish search and rescue operations

Four Irish Coast Guard crew were killed in the tragedy. The latest interim report has been published.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 16 Mar 2018, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 2,247 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3907625
Image: Twitter/Irish Coast Guard
Image: Twitter/Irish Coast Guard

A REPORT BY air accident investigators into the Rescue 116 tragedy has recommended that a “thorough review” should be carried out into all air search and rescue operations in Ireland.

The report was published today – just days after the first anniversary of the crash that claimed the lives of four Irish Coast Guard crew, marked by a ceremony at Blacksod in Co Mayo.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby all lost their lives after Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 went down off the Mayo coast last year.

A preliminary report previously published by AAIU found that Rescue 116 hit Black Rock island before crashing.

It also found that the island wasn’t registered on the crew’s internal mapping system.

An interim report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit Ireland (AAIU) has made three further recommendations today.

Regarding overall search operations it says:

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, as the issuing authority for the Irish National Maritime Search and Rescue Framework, should carry out a thorough review of search and rescue aviation operations in Ireland to ensure that there are appropriate processes, resources and personnel in place to provide effective, continuous, comprehensive and independent oversight of all aspects of these operations.

Accuracy

This latest report identifies a problem with the “coarseness of the latitude and longitude position information recorded” on the flight data recorder.

It makes the following recommendation to the aircraft manufacturer, Sikorsky:

The Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation should make the necessary updates/modifications to the S-92A helicopter to ensure that the latitude and longitude information recorded on the Flight Data Recorder reflects the most accurate position information available during all flight regimes and mission profiles.

Investigators said that helicopter service company CHCI should conduct a review of its safety management system (SMS):

CHCI, with external input, should conduct a review of its SMS and ensure that the design of its processes and procedural adherence are sufficiently robust to maximise the safety dividend; this review should consider extant risk assessments and a thematic examination of the corpus of all safety information available to the Operator, both internally and externally.

The investigators said that a digital video recorder capable of recording infrared images was recovered from the seabed, but no data was recovered from it.

Examination of the helicopter wreckage is ongoing, meanwhile:

This examination is to enable the Investigation to develop the best possible understanding of the flight dynamics and structural disruption sequence associated with the accident.
A large number of items, some of which were related to the accident helicopter, have been recovered sporadically from both sea and shoreline over the period since the accident.
All recovered items were secured by An Garda Síochána at Belmullet Garda Station and are subject to consideration by the Investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and a final report will be published in due course, the latest report says.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy

Read: ‘Forever remembered for the sacrifice they made’: Rescue 116 crew honoured in Mayo >

Read: Coast Guard says it’s mindful of ‘devastating pain and loss’ felt by families of Rescue 116 crew >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
91,618  40
2
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
80,836  0
3
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
63,694  71
Fora
1
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
722  0
2
Caffé Nero plans to ramp up its Irish expansion after profits quadruple
269  0
3
Why Ireland Inc is so worried about the EU's planned Big Tech 'tax grab'
237  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
47,324  36
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
31,121  42
3
'I was close to going back with Mayo but giving up soccer at 21 probably would have been stupid'
30,588  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
Electric Picnic has sold out less than 24 hours after announcing the lineup
11,995  27
2
A Dublin café denied accusations that they refused Barry Keoghan a table on account of his tracksuit
8,706  3
3
Rose Leslie kicked Kit Harington out of their apartment so she wouldn't hear Game of Thrones spoilers
6,778  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ complete search of woodland area in Tina Satchwell investigation
Gardaí complete search of woodland area in Tina Satchwell investigation
Gardaí investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Brother and sister missing from Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie