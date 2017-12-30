Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Storm Dylan is on its way - here’s what you need to know
- Limerick had to cancel its New Year’s Eve extravaganza because of Storm Dylan
- The body of a man was found in a house in Limerick
- Plans for an office block that could scupper the Dart underground were blocked
- North Korea wrote to ‘Taoiserch Charles Haugher’ asking for a letter to be read in the Dáil
- Micheál Martin says running for the Áras is ‘not on my horizon’
- A disputed Irish-UK territory is one of the many fishing problems caused by Brexit
- Regina Doherty spoke to us about her eventful six months as a TD
- A nursing home staff member was accused of using abusive language towards a resident
- Here are the types of complaints people made this year about foul odours across the country
INTERNATIONAL
#FRANCE All safety measures were in place before a train struck a bus, in an incident which killed six children.
#IRAN Dozens of people were arrested as unrest hit Iran and demonstrations took place.
#BERLIN A safe zone for women has been set up for the New Year’s Eve festival in Berlin following assaults in 2015.
#USA Erica Garner, the activist daughter of Eric Garner, died aged 27 after having a heart attack.
PARTING SHOT
How well do you remember 1997? Take our quiz to find out.
COMMENTS