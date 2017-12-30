Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The projected journey of Storm Dylan at 3am. Source: ESB Networks

INTERNATIONAL

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran, today. Source: AP/PA Images

#FRANCE All safety measures were in place before a train struck a bus, in an incident which killed six children.

#IRAN Dozens of people were arrested as unrest hit Iran and demonstrations took place.

#BERLIN A safe zone for women has been set up for the New Year’s Eve festival in Berlin following assaults in 2015.

#USA Erica Garner, the activist daughter of Eric Garner, died aged 27 after having a heart attack.

PARTING SHOT

