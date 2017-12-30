  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27

She suffered a heart attack last week.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 19,977 Views 28 Comments
Activist Erica Garner In Coma After Heart Attack Source: Raffe Lazarian

ERICA GARNER, THE activist daughter of Eric Garner, has died.

She was just 27 and had given birth to a son in August. An asthma attack earlier this month triggered her second cardiac arrest following her pregnancy, the New York Daily News reports.

Her father died after being put into a chokehold by a police officer in 2014, and Erica Garner subsequently became an activist against police brutality.

Bernie Sanders described himself as being “deeply impressed with her courage and insights” on Twitter on 26 December, after news broke about Erica Garner’s condition.

Eric Garner, 43, a father of six, was wrestled to the ground by white officers who took him into custody for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes on 17 July, 2014 in Staten Island.

Graphic cellphone footage of the confrontation showed Garner, who had asthma, complaining repeatedly “I can’t breathe” after being bundled onto the ground by several police officers.

New York reached a $5.9million settlement with Garner’s family following his death.

- Additional reporting AFP

Read: Eric Garner chokehold death: New York reaches $5.9m settlement>

