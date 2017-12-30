Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27

Source: Raffe Lazarian

ERICA GARNER, THE activist daughter of Eric Garner, has died.

She was just 27 and had given birth to a son in August. An asthma attack earlier this month triggered her second cardiac arrest following her pregnancy, the New York Daily News reports.

Her father died after being put into a chokehold by a police officer in 2014, and Erica Garner subsequently became an activist against police brutality.

Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017 Source: officialERICA GARNER /Twitter

May Erica Garner rest in peace--and may we neither rest nor have peace until we end police brutality . Prayers for her family. @NAACP https://t.co/zvEoUxZie1 — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) December 30, 2017 Source: Cornell Wm. Brooks /Twitter

Bernie Sanders described himself as being “deeply impressed with her courage and insights” on Twitter on 26 December, after news broke about Erica Garner’s condition.

Eric Garner, 43, a father of six, was wrestled to the ground by white officers who took him into custody for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes on 17 July, 2014 in Staten Island.

Graphic cellphone footage of the confrontation showed Garner, who had asthma, complaining repeatedly “I can’t breathe” after being bundled onto the ground by several police officers.

New York reached a $5.9million settlement with Garner’s family following his death.

- Additional reporting AFP