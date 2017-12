Peak 90s fashion from Bono here. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

YESTERDAY, THE STATE Papers for the year 1987 were released.

After testing this quiz on colleagues with some poor, poor results (with a couple of notable exceptions), we thought we’d test your knowledge of 1997 while we’re at it.

So how well do you remember what happened 20 years ago?

Only one way to find out…