The entire country will feel the effects of Storm Dylan tonight

The location of Storm Dylan by 3am on Sunday. Purple and blue colours indicate the areas with the strongest winds. Source: Screenshot via Windy

MET ÉIREANN’S STATUS orange weather warning remains in place for tonight as Storm Dylan skims the west coast of Ireland.

The west and the northern half of the country will experience the strongest winds, but the rest of the county will also be affected.

These warnings will not kick in until 9pm tonight, and will then remain in place until 12pm on Sunday.

Winds across Ireland and the United Kingdom at midnight. Source: Screenshot via Netweather.TV

Until then, it will be a day of bright spells, blustery winds, and scattered showers.

Although conditions might become slightly more calm and dry in the afternoon, Storm Dylan will build in intensity, with the effects felt strongest from midnight, according to Met Éireann.

The counties where a status orange warning is in place are Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, and Clare.

Forecast rainfall tonight at midnight, with Storm Dylan visible on the left off the coast. Source: Screenshot via Dark Sky

West to southwest winds in these areas could reach speeds of 65 to 80kmph, with potentially damaging gusts ranging from 110 to 125 km/h.

Met Éireann is also warning that high seas along the west coast brings a risk of coastal flooding into the mix.

A yellow warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford, and while conditions are not expected to be as severe as in other areas, wind speeds will still reach between 45 to 65km/h, gusting between 90 to 110 km/h.

The dangerous conditions will have started to ease by early afternoon tomorrow.

Sunday evening is currently expected to be dry but cold and frosty.

Originally published 10.19am