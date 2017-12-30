  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The entire country will feel the effects of Storm Dylan tonight

Here are the counties where it will hit strongest.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 11:10 AM
5 hours ago 35,661 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3773923

PastedImage-9928 The location of Storm Dylan by 3am on Sunday. Purple and blue colours indicate the areas with the strongest winds. Source: Screenshot via Windy

MET ÉIREANN’S STATUS orange weather warning remains in place for tonight as Storm Dylan skims the west coast of Ireland.

The west and the northern half of the country will experience the strongest winds, but the rest of the county will also be affected.

These warnings will not kick in until 9pm tonight, and will then remain in place until 12pm on Sunday.

PastedImage-69336 Winds across Ireland and the United Kingdom at midnight. Source: Screenshot via Netweather.TV

Until then, it will be a day of bright spells, blustery winds, and scattered showers.

Although conditions might become slightly more calm and dry in the afternoon, Storm Dylan will build in intensity, with the effects felt strongest from midnight, according to Met Éireann.

The counties where a status orange warning is in place are Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, and Clare.

PastedImage-71221 Forecast rainfall tonight at midnight, with Storm Dylan visible on the left off the coast. Source: Screenshot via Dark Sky

West to southwest winds in these areas could reach speeds of 65 to 80kmph, with potentially damaging gusts ranging from 110 to 125 km/h.

Met Éireann is also warning that high seas along the west coast brings a risk of coastal flooding into the mix.

A yellow warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford, and while conditions are not expected to be as severe as in other areas, wind speeds will still reach between 45 to 65km/h, gusting between 90 to 110 km/h.

The dangerous conditions will have started to ease by early afternoon tomorrow.

Sunday evening is currently expected to be dry but cold and frosty.

Originally published 10.19am

Read: Gerald Fleming on why he’s finishing up at Met Éireann (but bringing the weather with him) >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Someone in Ireland has won tonight’s €38.9 million Euromillions jackpot
142,867  58
2
Snow-ice warning kicks in at 10pm for 14 counties ahead of Storm Dylan
86,255  60
3
Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer ties the knot in Cork
42,578  93
Fora
1
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
837  0
2
'I asked myself, why should I stay as CEO? The only reasons were control, ego and power'
384  0
3
11 stories that summed up Ireland's crazy property market in 2017
349  0
The42
1
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58
24,628  5
2
Quiz: How well do you remember the sporting year?
22,401  10
3
LIVE: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League
19,718  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
This supermarket in Swords won't stop trolling the Lidl next door
16,780  5
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,438  0
3
This Irish granny thought centipedes were called 'pedophiles' before her family corrected her
6,262  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
Dublin Fire Brigade crew have rocks thrown at them as they tackle car blaze in city centre
NEW YORK
Danish mother says she's still stung by 1997 arrest for leaving baby outside New York restaurant
Danish mother says she's still stung by 1997 arrest for leaving baby outside New York restaurant
Boy (3) started New York fire which killed 12 by playing with apartment cooker
At least 12 people, including four children, killed in New York apartment fire
FIRE
Massive fire kills 14 people in Mumbai restaurant
Massive fire kills 14 people in Mumbai restaurant
At least 37 dead in fire at Philippines shopping centre
Elderly man dies in North Strand house fire
MET ÉIREANN
The entire country will feel the effects of Storm Dylan tonight
The entire country will feel the effects of Storm Dylan tonight
Gerald Fleming on why he's finishing up at Met Éireann (but bringing the weather with him)
Snow-ice warning kicks in at 10pm for 14 counties ahead of Storm Dylan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie