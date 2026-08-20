THE CONTINENTAL SCRABBLE Championship took place in Dublin last week – with 65 players from across the world battling it out for the €500 top prize.

Players prepared for the competition by practicing at clubs (there are 26 official Scrabble clubs in Ireland), at home or online.

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Jennie Frizelle, the event manager at the All-Ireland Scrabble Association, said that the event is “as casual or serious as people want it to be”.

And as many may know and understand, you don’t have to be playing at championship level to appreciate a bit of board game competitiveness.

So, we want to know: When did you last play a board game?

