Whether it be snakes and ladders, Scrabble or chess, there's a board game for almost anyone Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

When did you last play a board game?

The Continental Scrabble Championship took place in Dublin last week.
10.50am, 20 Aug 2026
4.0k
23

THE CONTINENTAL SCRABBLE Championship took place in Dublin last week – with 65 players from across the world battling it out for the €500 top prize.

Players prepared for the competition by practicing at clubs (there are 26 official Scrabble clubs in Ireland), at home or online.

Jennie Frizelle, the event manager at the All-Ireland Scrabble Association, said that the event is “as casual or serious as people want it to be”.

And as many may know and understand, you don’t have to be playing at championship level to appreciate a bit of board game competitiveness.

So, we want to know: When did you last play a board game?


Poll Results:

I can't remember (519)
In the last week (474)
In the last month (460)
In the last six months (405)
Over a year ago (307)
In the last year (287)
I'm playing one right now (55)

Author
View 23 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
23 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie