‘Barbie Signature’ Marilyn Monroe and Whitney Houston dolls released, selling for up to €120

TOY COMPANY MATTEL has released “Barbie Signature” dolls of Marilyn Monroe, Whitney Houston and Miley Cyrus.

Barbie Signature is Mattel’s line of high-end, collectible fashion dolls made for adult fans and collectors, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Marilyn Monroe figure celebrates what would have been her 100th birthday.

The Monroe doll is inspired by the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Barbie Signature Marilyn Monroe Mattel Mattel

“With the signature platinum ‘Monroe bob’ and stacks of sparkling jewellery, she’s ready to put on a show,” said a Mattel spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Whitney Houston doll is modelled on the music video for I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).

“With a microphone stand in hand, she’s ready to chase your blues away,” said a spokesperson.

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Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48 and sold over 220 million records worldwide.

Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and keeper of her estate, unveiled the doll at the fifth “Legacy of Love Gala” presented by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

Mattel has also released a Miley Cyrus Barbie Signature doll, inspired by her look in the film Something Beautiful.

Mattel said the doll is a “tribute to this award winner and style icon, known for her genre-blending songs and soulful lyrics”.

Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus Mattel Mattel

The Monroe doll retails at £100 on the UK Mattel website and for €119.99 on Smyths.

The Whitney Houston doll costs £55 on the Mattel website but is sold out, while it retails for €84.99 in Smyths.

Meanwhile, the Miley Cyrus doll is slightly reduced on the Mattel site, costing £51, and retails at €84.99 in Smyths.