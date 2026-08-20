'Barbie Signature' Marilyn Monroe (left) and Whitney Houston Mattel
I Wanna Dance With Some Barbie

‘Barbie Signature’ Marilyn Monroe and Whitney Houston dolls released, selling for up to €120

Barbie Signature is Mattel’s line of high-end, collectible fashion dolls made for adult fans and doll collectors.
10.35am, 20 Aug 2026
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TOY COMPANY MATTEL has released “Barbie Signature” dolls of Marilyn Monroe, Whitney Houston and Miley Cyrus.

Barbie Signature is Mattel’s line of high-end, collectible fashion dolls made for adult fans and collectors, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Marilyn Monroe figure celebrates what would have been her 100th birthday.

The Monroe doll is inspired by the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

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“With the signature platinum ‘Monroe bob’ and stacks of sparkling jewellery, she’s ready to put on a show,” said a Mattel spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Whitney Houston doll is modelled on the music video for I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).

“With a microphone stand in hand, she’s ready to chase your blues away,” said a spokesperson.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48 and sold over 220 million records worldwide.

Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and keeper of her estate, unveiled the doll at the fifth “Legacy of Love Gala” presented by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

Mattel has also released a Miley Cyrus Barbie Signature doll, inspired by her look in the film Something Beautiful.

Mattel said the doll is a “tribute to this award winner and style icon, known for her genre-blending songs and soulful lyrics”.

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The Monroe doll retails at £100 on the UK Mattel website and for €119.99 on Smyths.

The Whitney Houston doll costs £55 on the Mattel website but is sold out, while it retails for €84.99 in Smyths.

Meanwhile, the Miley Cyrus doll is slightly reduced on the Mattel site, costing £51, and retails at €84.99 in Smyths. 

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