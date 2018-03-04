Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The National Emergency Coordination Group has urged people to use public transport tomorrow, while the Wexford, north Kildare, and west Wicklow remain badly affected by the Storm Emma snows.
- With that in mind, here’s how Ireland’s various modes of public transport will shape up tomorrow.
- A man is due in court in Dundalk this evening charged in connection with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in 2013. Earlier, a man in his 60s was released without charge in connection with the same investigation.
- A man has died in an overnight crash in Co Meath.
- Tributes were paid to author Emma Hannigan, who died yesterday.
- Some Aer Lingus passengers have been left stranded at Lanzarote’s airport after their incoming flight diverted at the last minute.
- A man has been charged with four counts of murder over the Fermanagh house fire that killed four.
- A woman in her 80s died in a Co Longford fire.
INTERNATIONAL
#TRAGIC: The 31-year-old captain of Italian soccer club Fiorentina Davide Astori has died suddenly.
#ITALY: Italians went to the polls today in a controversial election that’s too close to call.
#GERMANY: Angela Merkel has secured a fourth term as the country’s Chancellor.
#ROGER BANNISTER: The first man to run a sub-four-minute mile has died aged 88.
#BARNABY: Australia’s former deputy prime minister claims the paternity of his partner’s unborn child is open to question.
PARTING SHOT
If you were following last night’s Parting Shot, you’ll be familiar with this little fella, a young hare rescued from the snows of Dublin Airport. Well, he’s doing well, and one of his rescuers even stopped by for a visit.
