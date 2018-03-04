Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bray Head Source: Evin M Daly

INTERNATIONAL

Davide Astori, pictured playing for Fiorentina on 9 February Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TRAGIC: The 31-year-old captain of Italian soccer club Fiorentina Davide Astori has died suddenly.

#ITALY: Italians went to the polls today in a controversial election that’s too close to call.

#GERMANY: Angela Merkel has secured a fourth term as the country’s Chancellor.

#ROGER BANNISTER: The first man to run a sub-four-minute mile has died aged 88.

#BARNABY: Australia’s former deputy prime minister claims the paternity of his partner’s unborn child is open to question.

PARTING SHOT

If you were following last night’s Parting Shot, you’ll be familiar with this little fella, a young hare rescued from the snows of Dublin Airport. Well, he’s doing well, and one of his rescuers even stopped by for a visit.

Hareport Latest - Emma the baby hare is thriving. Here she is enjoying her first feed after being rescued @DublinAirport. We'll release her back into the wild as soon as she's ready. #HareEmma #DublinHareport pic.twitter.com/Xj7QWfBbaT — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter