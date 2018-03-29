  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Fianna Fáil reshuffle, major protest for rape victims and Russian retaliation – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,776 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7860 Rape protests_90540909 Protestors outside the GPO in Dublin today at a rally in support of victims of rape. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Steve Smith Press Conference - Sydney International Airport Disgraced Australian cricket captain Steve Smith reacting during a press conference after being suspended for ball tampering. Source: Brendan Esposito AAP/PA Images

#PAYBACK: Russia announced it was expelling 60 US diplomats and closing the consulate in St Petersburg.

#GRENOBLE: A hunt is under way for a man who tried to ram a car into soldiers jogging near a barracks in France.

#ABC: More than 18 million people watched the reboot of 1990s sitcom Roseanne on Tuesday.

PARTING SHOT

Of all the harmless things in the world, a rubber duck in a bath would surely rank among the least harmful, wouldn’t it?

Not so, according to new research led by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology.

They’ve said that it’s time to ditch the rubber duck because they can be teeming with bacteria.

And if they don’t poison you, your washing machine or chopping board might, the Guardian writes.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

