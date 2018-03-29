Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Micheál Martin announced a surprise Fianna Fáil front-bench reshuffle – here’s who got what job.
- Protesters gathered around the country over the treatment of women in the criminal justice system.
- The army bomb squad was called to Terenure after a donor accidentally handed in a “grenade”.
- The judge in the David Drumm trial has warned the jury not to carry out research on social media.
- Save the 8th launched its referendum campaign.
- Gardaí were called to a Finding Dory screening after a family refused to move seats.
- The priest at the funeral of Elisha Gault urged young people to turn off their phones and find a support network.
- Around 3,000 cancers are diagnosed in hospital emergency departments every year.
- An Oireachtas report has said that social media sites should find new ways to verify children’s ages.
- The Taoiseach said he uses his personal email for official business when his mobile phone goes dead.
- The Taoiseach has declared the homeless and housing crisis a national emergency.
- A homeless family described being “bitten by bed bugs” in a hotel room.
INTERNATIONAL
#PAYBACK: Russia announced it was expelling 60 US diplomats and closing the consulate in St Petersburg.
#GRENOBLE: A hunt is under way for a man who tried to ram a car into soldiers jogging near a barracks in France.
#ABC: More than 18 million people watched the reboot of 1990s sitcom Roseanne on Tuesday.
PARTING SHOT
Of all the harmless things in the world, a rubber duck in a bath would surely rank among the least harmful, wouldn’t it?
Not so, according to new research led by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology.
They’ve said that it’s time to ditch the rubber duck because they can be teeming with bacteria.
And if they don’t poison you, your washing machine or chopping board might, the Guardian writes.
