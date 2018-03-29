Army bomb squad called to Terenure after donor accidentally handed in 'grenade'

THE ARMY BOMB squad has been called to a Dublin charity shop after a donor accidentally handed in what is thought to be a grenade.

The Defence Forces were called to the scene out in Terenure at around 4pm. Local gardaÃ­ are supporting them. The donor was handing over some furniture to the shop and it is believed the piece of furniture contained the device.

The device is not thought to be viable but the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are testing the device as a precaution.

The Defence Forces press office confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the operation is ongoing.

Updates to follow.