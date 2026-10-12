Plant-based dairy substitutes 'not recommended' for teenagers, says FSAI

PLANT-BASED DAIRY REPLACEMENT foods and drinks are not recommended for adolescents, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

The FSAI has published its first scientific report setting out dietary guidelines for those aged between 9 and 18. It was developed by its Scientific Committee.

Among its recommendations, the authority said that plant-based dairy replacements are not recommended due to their nutritional composition, and the need for the addition of calcium and other micronutrients.

Where such alternatives are required – such as for adolescents who are lactose intolerant – it said a calcium-fortified soya beverage (like soya milk) is better for males. For females, calcium and iodine-fortified brands are the best choice.

The FSAI also reported that despite the reduction in the amounts and frequency of meat consumption, protein goals are “easily achieved”.

“Protein powders, shakes and supplementary drinks were unnecessary to meet protein goals.”

The main recommendations

The FSAI Scientific Committee said its report takes into account that nutritional needs among adolescents can vary considerably with factors like age, size, sex and physical activity.

Generally, it noted that young people within the age bracket have high energy requirements and food requirements can be “substantial” during these years. Some 15% of dietary patterns modelled exceeded 3,000 kilocalories per day.

Advertisement

Carbohydrate foods, like cereals, breads, potatoes, pasta and rice are the most important food group from providing the calories that fuel physical activity, it said. Average requirements range from six to 10 servings, up to 13 servings for some adolescents.

Four to five servings per day from the milk, yogurt and cheese food group are recommended to fulfil calcium requirements.

Oily fish once a week is also recommended to help improve intake of omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, “which can otherwise be difficult to achieve”, the committee said.

It was also recommended that all adolescents should take a vitamin D food supplement, although the amount required depends on the individual’s age, ethnicity and the time of year.

The FSAI’s chief executive Greg Dempsey said the recommendations align with current adolescent food habits in Ireland, as well as considering environmental sustainability.

Prof Kevin Cashman, who was chair of the FSAI Public Health Nutrition Subcommittee when this report was developed, said adolescence is a life stage when nutritional requirements are particularly high.

“During this time, children lay down 40% of their bone mass, protecting them from osteoporosis in later life. In addition, they gain 50% of their adult weight and 20% of their adult height,” Cashman said.

“It is important to note that there is a significant variation in nutritional needs among adolescents, including those of the same age.”

The full report is available to view here.