Micheál Martin announces Fianna Fáil front-bench reshuffle: Here's who got what job

IN A SURPRISE move, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has today announced a reshuffle of his front-bench.

TDs were informed about what new portfolios they would taking on this morning.

Pressure has been mounting on Martin in recent months to spruce-up his front-bench, amid point drops for his party in recent polls.

Today, Martin appointed Dara Calleary as deputy leader and Director of Policy Development.

Let’s take a look at who else got what job:

Barry Cowen has been appointed Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform (moved from Housing, Planning and Local Government)

Darragh O’Brien has been appointed Spokesperson on Housing, Planning and Local Government (moved from Foreign Affairs and Trade)

Niall Collins has been appointed Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade (moved from Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation)

Billy Kelleher has been appointed Spokesperson on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation (moved from Health)

Stephen Donnelly has been appointed Spokesperson on Health (moved from Brexit)

Lisa Chambers has been appointed Spokesperson on Brexit (moved from Defence)

Jack Chambers will join the Front Bench in the role of Spokesperson on Defence (promoted from junior spokesperson on Community and National Drugs Strategy)

“Fianna Fáil’s core aim in this Dáil is to make full use of the democratic mandate we have, to hold the government to account and ensure that fairness is at the centre of the decision-making process,” said Martin.

“Through the Confidence and Supply Agreement we have secured a focus on investment in public services and we continue to drive forward the argument for action on the country’s housing and health crises.

“We will also continue to develop new policies and strategies to deal with the country’s problems, refreshing and renewing our plan to ensure an Ireland for all,” concluded Martin.