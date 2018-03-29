  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Micheál Martin announces Fianna Fáil front-bench reshuffle: Here's who got what job

TDs were informed about what new portfolios they would taking on this morning.

By Christina Finn Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 1:28 PM
58 minutes ago 6,680 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3931069
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IN A SURPRISE move, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has today announced a reshuffle of his front-bench.

TDs were informed about what new portfolios they would taking on this morning.

Pressure has been mounting on Martin in recent months to spruce-up his front-bench, amid point drops for his party in recent polls.

Today, Martin appointed Dara Calleary as deputy leader and Director of Policy Development.

Let’s take a look at who else got what job:

  • Barry Cowen has been appointed Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform (moved from Housing, Planning and Local Government)
  • Darragh O’Brien  has been appointed Spokesperson on Housing, Planning and Local Government (moved from Foreign Affairs and Trade)
  • Niall Collins has been appointed Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade (moved from Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation)
  • Billy Kelleher has been appointed Spokesperson on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation (moved from Health)
  • Stephen Donnelly has been appointed Spokesperson on Health (moved from Brexit)
  • Lisa Chambers has been appointed Spokesperson on Brexit (moved from Defence)
  • Jack Chambers will join the Front Bench in the role of Spokesperson on Defence (promoted from junior spokesperson on Community and National Drugs Strategy)

“Fianna Fáil’s core aim in this Dáil is to make full use of the democratic mandate we have, to hold the government to account and ensure that fairness is at the centre of the decision-making process,” said Martin.

“Through the Confidence and Supply Agreement we have secured a focus on investment in public services and we continue to drive forward the argument for action on the country’s housing and health crises.

“We will also continue to develop new policies and strategies to deal with the country’s problems, refreshing and renewing our plan to ensure an Ireland for all,” concluded Martin.

Read: Taoiseach declares homeless and housing crisis a national emergency>

Read: Theresa May to tour UK today to mark one-year countdown to Brexit>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
When consent is contested, both sides are fighting for a 'win'
79,065  0
2
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
63,947  0
3
'It was filthy, absolutely filthy': Homeless family 'bitten by bed bugs' in hotel room
50,557  52
Fora
1
A Dún Laoghaire startup has raised $12m to roll out its home STI and health tests
232  0
2
A Dublin lunch-ordering startup has raised €500k to expand to new cities - but not in Ireland
160  0
3
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
155  0
The42
1
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
34,668  23
2
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
30,739  22
3
9-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen out for 'forseeable future' following tumour diagnosis
22,021  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Strokes frontman wasn't really having any of James Corden, and it's pretty awkward
8,331  2
2
Here's the problem with how consent is taught to young Irish teenagers
7,949  7
3
7 music videos from the 90s that blew absolutely everyone's minds
6,636  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
GARDAí
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
RUSSIA
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Number of recorded rapes leaped nearly 30% last year amid spike in sexual offences
Number of recorded rapes leaped nearly 30% last year amid spike in sexual offences
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
R Kelly accused of grooming 14-year-old girl in new BBC documentary

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie