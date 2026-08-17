Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.58pm, 17 Aug 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #M9 CRASH Gardaí are to receive pursuit training following the fatal crash on the M9 over the weekend, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed. 

2. #MURDER TRIAL Two teenage boys accused of attacking Alex Coughlan, who died after being severely injured in Blanchardstown, are to be tried for murder.

3. #CAVAN Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was discovered at a residential property in Cavan. 

4. #BRENDAN O’CARROLL Upcoming recordings of Mrs Brown’s Boys shows have been cancelled due to an “unexpected medical issue” involving Brendan O’Carroll.

5. #IMMIGRATION Thirteen people who were taken into Tusla’s care upon arrival in Ireland have been found to be adults, while the age of 15 more young people remains disputed, since immigration services took over age assessments in June.

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