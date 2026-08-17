Gardaí investigating after a man's body was found in Cavan property

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GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man’s body was discovered at a residential property in Cavan.
The body of a man in his 60s was discovered at the property in Ballyjamesduff on Saturday.
Gardaí confirmed the man’s body was transferred to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination.
They said the results of this post-mortem are not being released due to “operational reasons” and enquiries are ongoing.
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