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BallyjamesDuff

Gardaí investigating after a man's body was found in Cavan property

The body was discovered on Saturday.
4.13pm, 17 Aug 2026
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GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man’s body was discovered at a residential property in Cavan. 

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered at the property in Ballyjamesduff on Saturday. 

Gardaí confirmed the man’s body was transferred to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination. 

They said the results of this post-mortem are not being released due to “operational reasons” and enquiries are ongoing. 

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