Gardaí investigating after a man's body was found in Cavan property

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man’s body was discovered at a residential property in Cavan.

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered at the property in Ballyjamesduff on Saturday.

Gardaí confirmed the man’s body was transferred to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination.

They said the results of this post-mortem are not being released due to “operational reasons” and enquiries are ongoing.