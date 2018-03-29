  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Priest at Elisha Gault funeral urges young people to turn off phones and find a support network

“Facebook are artificial friends. You need real people around you.”

By Conor Kane Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 3:15 PM
45 minutes ago 4,938 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3931414
Image: Garda Press
Image: Garda Press

THE CHIEF CELEBRANT at the funeral Mass for Elisha Gault has urged teenagers to form strong support networks around themselves and to prioritise ‘real people’ rather than the ‘artificial friends’ to be found on social media.

Elisha Gault (14) was buried yesterday in Piltown, Co Kilkenny, following funeral Mass at the Church of the Assumption where she made her first communion and confirmation in years gone by.

Her heartbroken parents Grainne Gault and Cameron Moore helped to carry the teenager’s coffin into the church for the Mass, attended by hundreds of people including many of similar age to the much-loved young girl, and on its final journey afterwards to the graveyard across the road. Elisha’s sisters Bhrianna, Chloe-Nicole and Saoirse were also comforted by family members and friends.

Elisha’s body was found in the River Suir on Sunday evening by search and rescue helicopter crew members taking part in the multi-agency search which had got underway over a week earlier when she was reported missing by her family.

She was last seen alive on Dillon Bridge in Carrick-on-Suir on St Patrick’s night.

‘Very sad morning’

As her remains left her home on New Street in Carrick yesterday morning, hundreds lined the streets of the town in silence as the cortege made its way to Dillon Bridge. There, family members and many friends dropped white flowers into the river in remembrance of the much-loved 14-year-old, before the funeral moved on to Piltown.

Symbols of Elisha’s short life brought to the altar at the outset of the Mass included a book and a phone as well as a cross and a bible.

Parish priest Fr Paschal Moore, who concelebrated the Mass with other priests from the area, described Elisha as a “beautiful young girl” and said it was a sad morning for her family, her schoolmates from Comeragh College, the staff of the college, the community, and all her friends.

Every funeral is sad. Every departure brings its sorrows but today nothing can compare to the grief, the searing grief, that Elisha’s family are now experiencing so our thoughts and our prayers are for them on this very, very sad morning.

In his homily, Fr Moore said Elisha’s death has given rise to many emotions among family members and the community: disbelief, shock, anger, guilt, even abandonment.

“Elisha’s death has raised many questions but hasn’t given many answers.

This morning we want to really and truly empathise with this family, the Gault and Moore family, because they have been robbed of the company of their loving daughter, they have been robbed of her unique enthusiasm and her joy and her smile.

“They’ve been deprived of her gentle presence. There is an emptiness, a void that no-one can fill this morning for them.”

The community wanted to be the “shoulder you can lean on,” he said.

“Elisha’s outward appearance and behaviour were masked by an air of hopelessness within. She felt trapped, she was a prisoner of her feelings and her thoughts which weighed heavily on her and she was in turmoil, a turmoil we can never appreciate or understand.

“Elisha, she took the only route she felt she could take. She took the only route she felt she could take. Not the right route, not the right choice, but it was the only route that she felt she could take. Her actions have left her family, her community, her schoolfriends devastated and completely, utterly upset and confused. We pray that she is at peace today.”

‘You need real people around you’

He addressed some words directly to her schoolmates and friends, pointing out a leaflet, My Support Network, available in the church.

“We all have our worries, our stresses and our anxieties. The problem arises when our anxiety takes over every part of our lives.

Today, boys and girls, I encourage you to form a support network around yourselves… I would encourage you also to turn off your iPhone every now and again.

“Facebook is wonderful at times and people boast about how many friends they have on Facebook, but your friends on Facebook are artificial friends.

You need real people around you, real genuine, caring people and I would encourage you, every one of you, to find a real, good support network for yourselves.

During the week, Elisha’s mother Grainne said on Facebook that her “gorgeous, beautiful” daughter “had a genuine soul but she was a troubled girl” and that mental health is “a serious and desperate issue,” not only in Ireland but around the world.

Read: ‘My beautiful funny intelligent baby’: Family in mourning after body of 14-year-old Elisha Gault discovered

Read: Gardaí confirm body found in river is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor Kane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
66,216  0
2
'It was filthy, absolutely filthy': Homeless family 'bitten by bed bugs' in hotel room
51,971  52
3
Referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment to be held on Friday 25 May
44,437  344
Fora
1
A Dún Laoghaire startup has raised $12m to roll out its home STI and health tests
252  0
2
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
185  0
3
A Dublin lunch-ordering startup has raised €500k to expand to new cities - but not in Ireland
181  0
The42
1
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
35,199  23
2
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
31,116  21
3
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
16,431  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Strokes frontman wasn't really having any of James Corden, and it's pretty awkward
8,674  2
2
Here's the problem with how consent is taught to young Irish teenagers
8,246  7
3
7 music videos from the 90s that blew absolutely everyone's minds
6,893  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
HIGH COURT
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'
GARDAí
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie