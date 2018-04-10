  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The Good Friday Agreement, the Disclosures Tribunal and Mark Zuckerberg – here’s what made the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Good Friday Agreement Loyalist supporters of the Good Friday Agreement. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • People queued in the pouring rain to try to secure a deposit on a Dublin home – which go on sale on Friday
  • David Davis said the ‘strong influence’ of Sinn Féin has hampered Brexit negotiations
  • TD John McGuinness told the Disclosures Tribunal that ”after everything, I don’t know how [Maurice McCabe] is sitting here at the Tribunal today”
  • Fundraising for the Eighth Amendment referendum campaigns from both the Yes and No side of the debate has taken centre stage
  • A toddler who was exposed to an aggressive care environment in a crèche was awarded €25,000 damages for abuse and mistreatment
  • A man died after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Mayo this afternoon
  • Locals reacted to the deaths of two tourists in the Kerry pony and trap incident
  • A €1.2 billion investment in culture, heritage and language infrastructure was announced by the government.

WORLD

SYRIA-DAMASCUS-DOUMA-SYRIAN ARMY-STROMING-ISLAM ARMY Smoke rises after the Syrian army's shelling targeted the Douma district in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#SYRIA: Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have vowed to end chemical weapon attacks in Syria, drawing a red line ahead of possible military action.

#CONFLICT: Israel’s military said it is investigating footage that appears to show soldiers cheering and laughing after one shoots an unarmed Palestinian.

#FACEBOOK: Mark Zuckerberg is facing a fiery bout of questioning on Capitol Hill this evening over Facebook’s approach to its users’ privacy and information.

#POISONING: Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her father in a nerve agent attack in England last month, has been discharged from the hospital.

PARTING SHOT

Ár caride at the DailyEdge listed this series of excellent Simpsons memes about learning the Irish language in school. Enjoy.

original Source: Liam Ó Cianáin‎/Ireland Simpsons Fans

Comments have been closed as there are ongoing legal proceedings in relation to one of the stories above.

