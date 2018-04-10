Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Loyalist supporters of the Good Friday Agreement. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Smoke rises after the Syrian army's shelling targeted the Douma district in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#SYRIA: Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have vowed to end chemical weapon attacks in Syria, drawing a red line ahead of possible military action.

#CONFLICT: Israel’s military said it is investigating footage that appears to show soldiers cheering and laughing after one shoots an unarmed Palestinian.

#FACEBOOK: Mark Zuckerberg is facing a fiery bout of questioning on Capitol Hill this evening over Facebook’s approach to its users’ privacy and information.

#POISONING: Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her father in a nerve agent attack in England last month, has been discharged from the hospital.

PARTING SHOT

Ár caride at the DailyEdge listed this series of excellent Simpsons memes about learning the Irish language in school. Enjoy.

Source: Liam Ó Cianáin‎/Ireland Simpsons Fans

