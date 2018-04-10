Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- People queued in the pouring rain to try to secure a deposit on a Dublin home – which go on sale on Friday
- David Davis said the ‘strong influence’ of Sinn Féin has hampered Brexit negotiations
- TD John McGuinness told the Disclosures Tribunal that ”after everything, I don’t know how [Maurice McCabe] is sitting here at the Tribunal today”
- Fundraising for the Eighth Amendment referendum campaigns from both the Yes and No side of the debate has taken centre stage
- A toddler who was exposed to an aggressive care environment in a crèche was awarded €25,000 damages for abuse and mistreatment
- A man died after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Mayo this afternoon
- Locals reacted to the deaths of two tourists in the Kerry pony and trap incident
- A €1.2 billion investment in culture, heritage and language infrastructure was announced by the government.
WORLD
#SYRIA: Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have vowed to end chemical weapon attacks in Syria, drawing a red line ahead of possible military action.
#CONFLICT: Israel’s military said it is investigating footage that appears to show soldiers cheering and laughing after one shoots an unarmed Palestinian.
#FACEBOOK: Mark Zuckerberg is facing a fiery bout of questioning on Capitol Hill this evening over Facebook’s approach to its users’ privacy and information.
#POISONING: Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her father in a nerve agent attack in England last month, has been discharged from the hospital.
PARTING SHOT
Ár caride at the DailyEdge listed this series of excellent Simpsons memes about learning the Irish language in school. Enjoy.
