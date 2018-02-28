Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- People in Leinster and Munster have been urged to stay in their homes from 4pm tomorrow.
- Up to 40cm of snow is predicted to fall by Friday lunchtime.
- The draft withdrawal agreement for the EU/UK Brexit divorce was published.
- A red weather warning was issued for Munster and Leinster.
- The government announced an extra week’s worth of fuel allowance to help people get through the current cold snap.
- From 2022, workers will be ‘auto-enrolled’ on pension savings schemes.
- All schools will close in Munster and Leinster tomorrow.
- Police are still trying to confirm the number of victims after a ‘ferocious’ house fire in Fermanagh.
- A jury in the Belfast ‘rugby rape’ trial has heard a series of text messages sent between some of the men accused.
- Five people were arrested in connection with a scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500,000.
- HSE staff will have to work back emergency leave taken during Storm Emma.
WORLD
#BEASTLY: Over 40 people have died as a result of the severe icy weather gripping Europe.
#LEICESTER: Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter connected with an explosion at a shop in the city that killed five people.
#FLORIDA: Students of Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School returned to class for the first time since a mass shooting killed 17 of their colleagues.
PARTING SHOT
Christmas FM is making a comeback. For one day only. Because of The Beast from the East. Well, alright then.
Best. Snowstorm. Ever.
Comments are closed for legal reasons
COMMENTS