Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An organised snowball fight descended into mayhem on O'Connell Bridge this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Students return to Marjory Douglas High School for the first time since the mass shooting on 14 February Source: Joe Raedle/Getty

#BEASTLY: Over 40 people have died as a result of the severe icy weather gripping Europe.

#LEICESTER: Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter connected with an explosion at a shop in the city that killed five people.

#FLORIDA: Students of Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School returned to class for the first time since a mass shooting killed 17 of their colleagues.

PARTING SHOT

Christmas FM is making a comeback. For one day only. Because of The Beast from the East. Well, alright then.

Best. Snowstorm. Ever.

Comments are closed for legal reasons