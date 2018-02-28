Over 40 people have died as a result of the severe icy weather gripping Europe

Cornwall, England Source: Matt Cardy via Getty Images

COUNTRIES ACROSS EUROPE have also shut schools and rushed to shelter homeless people today as the deadly blast of Siberian weather dubbed the “Beast from the East” kept the mercury far below zero.

The European death toll has risen to at least 42 since Friday as the brutal cold claimed its first victim in Serbia, a 75-year-old man whose body was found in a field two days after he went missing from the southern village of Malosista, state television reported.

The victims also include 18 people in Poland, six in the Czech Republic, five in Lithuania, four each in France and Slovakia, and two each in Italy and Romania.

Homeless people account for many of the dead, and cities across Europe have been racing to open emergency shelters to protect people sleeping rough.

In Germany, the national homeless association urged shelters to open during the day and not just at night.

“You can die of cold during the day too,” its chief Werena Rosenke warned.

Authorities are also urging people to look out for elderly relatives and neighbours after a French woman in her nineties was found frozen to death outside her retirement home.

In Paris, some 50 regional lawmakers were to spend tonight on the streets to protest the “denial of dignity” suffered by those without roofs over their heads.

And in the northern port of Calais, authorities were launching emergency plans to shelter migrants who camp out near the coast hoping to stow away on trucks bound for Britain.

Schools were shut across Kosovo, western Bosnia and much of Albania, as well as parts of Britain, Italy and Portugal.

Temperatures again plunged below -20 degrees overnight in numerous parts of Europe – even hitting -36 degrees Glattalp, 1,850 metres above sea level in the Swiss mountains.

Ahead of a predicted thaw towards the end of the week, both Belgium and Switzerland marked their coldest night of the winter so far.

And in the usually balmy south of France, residents in Biarritz and Saint-Jean-de-Luz were heading out with skis to zoom down the snowy streets of what are usually beach resorts.

‘Coldest job in Austria’

Europe’s cold snap comes as the Arctic experiences record-high temperatures, prompting scientists to ask if global warming may be playing a role in turning things upside down.

Dubbed the “Siberian bear” by the Dutch and the “snow cannon” by Swedes, the icy blast has played havoc with transport networks.

Swedish authorities urged drivers in parts of the south to leave their cars at home, while British Airways was running a reduced service from London Heathrow today.

Kosovo announced restrictions on electricity usage lasting between one and three hours, due to a surge in power consumption mirrored across Europe as people turn up the thermostat.

In the Netherlands, Amsterdam residents are hoping to be able to skate on the city’s famed canals this weekend, with some areas already closed to boats to allow the ice to solidify.

Even professionals are feeling the chill.

In Amstetten in northwest Austria which is hosting international championships for ice stock – a sport similar to curling – organisers moved the opening ceremony inside due to the cold.

Austrians were reserving particular sympathy for Ludwig Rasser and Norbert Daxbacher, two employees at the Sonnblick weather station 3,109 metres above sea level.

Handed the honour of having the “coldest job in Austria” by the Oesterreich tabloid, Rasser and Daxbacher are charged with heading out to measure the temperature three times a day.

The process takes an hour in temperatures of -32 degrees – which “with the windchill feels like -60″, Rasser said.

