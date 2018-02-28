  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Three men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over deadly Leicester fire

The explosion and resultant fire last Sunday evening claimed the lives of five people.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 7:00 PM
12 hours ago 17,526 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3877898

Explosion in Leicester City The scene of the explosion on Hinckley Road on Monday afternoon Source: Getty Images

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over a deadly fire at a shop in Leicester in the UK’s midlands.

The fire, which happened at a Polish supermarket, claimed the lives of five people on Hinckley Road just after 7pm last Sunday.

The three men arrested are all in their 30s, Leicestershire Police confirmed. They are currently being interviewed by detectives.

One of the men hails from East Anglia, the second is from the UK north west, and the third is from the East Midlands.

The police added that ‘no further details will be released about these individuals at this stage’.

“We acknowledge that the terrible events of Sunday night in Hinckley Road have attracted significant public, political and media interest,” a spokesperson said.

However, in the interests of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the families of those missing feared dead, and those who were injured in the explosion and fire, we request that the media and public resist speculating about the identities of those arrested, the circumstances that may have led to their arrest and the cause of the explosion.

The spokesperson did reiterate, however, that there remains ‘no evidence’ that the explosion was in any way terror-related.

