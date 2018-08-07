This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 August, 2018
11 dead as California is scorched by raging wildfires the size of LA

Some 14,000 firefighters, including reinforcements from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, have arrived to combat the firestorm.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 8:39 PM
39 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/4168931
A hot spot flares along the High Valley Road during the Ranch Fire yesterday.
Image: Sacramento Bee/TNS/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
A hot spot flares along the High Valley Road during the Ranch Fire yesterday.
A hot spot flares along the High Valley Road during the Ranch Fire yesterday.
Image: Sacramento Bee/TNS/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF FIREFIGHTERS are battling relentless flames ripping across California, as the death toll from a series of infernos that first erupted last month hit 11.

The raging Mendocino Complex fire comprises twin blazes in the western state’s north ravaged more than 290,000 acres (117,359 hectares) — approximately the size of sprawling Los Angeles — in less than two weeks, becoming California’s largest wildfire ever recorded since bookkeeping began a century ago.

Some 14,000 firefighters, including reinforcements from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, have arrived to combat the firestorm devouring broad swathes of the state.

The River Fire of the Mendocino Complex is 78% contained, having burned 48,920 acres — but its partner blaze the Ranch Fire has grown to 241,772 acres and is just 20% contained.

Limited access, heavy fuel loads, low fuel and high temperatures are all impeding firefighters’ efforts to rein in the conflagration, the state’s CalFire authority said.

Helicopters and airplanes, including two massive DC-10s and a 747 jumbo jet, were supporting firefighters by dousing the flames with water.

Two people have died in the inferno, taking to 11 the number of people killed by major fires that are becoming something of a constant in the fire-prone state.

The Carr Fire to the north has meanwhile engulfed 167,113 acres since igniting on 23 July and killing seven people thus far.

Firefighters have managed to get it 47% contained, challenged by varying wind patterns and rough terrain that includes steep drainages.

Another major fire, Ferguson, has left two people dead and forced the closure of part of the Yosemite National Park, and is currently only 38% contained.

Several thousand people have been evacuated, although some have been given permission in recent days to return to their homes.

The Mendocino Complex is the second fire to break records in California in as many years, following the Thomas Fire in December 2017 that destroyed 281,893 acres.

“This is part of a trend — a new normal — that we got to deal with,” the state’s governor Jerry Brown told journalists of the “horrific” wildfires.

Climate change effects 

In the state’s south near San Diego hundreds of personnel were deploying to tackle the fast-moving Holy Fire in the Cleveland National Forest.

After igniting in a relatively small area yesterday afternoon it mushroomed to 4,000 acres and was not contained at all as of this morning (local time), according to the US Forest Service.

Two other national forests in the counties of Los Angeles and Ventura were on high alert because of searing temperatures, strong winds and parched vegetation.

“If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for very rapid fire spread,” the National Weather Service warned in a statement, saying “extreme fire behavior” could “threaten life and property”.

Yesterday the Pentagon said it would send 200 soldiers to assist firefighters in fending off the flames, many of which have encroached on federal lands.

In a series of eyebrow-raising tweets US President Donald Trump meanwhile suggested environmental laws — rather than climate change — was to blame for the spike in wildfires devastating parts of the west.

“California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized,” he said yesterday.

It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading!

The Republican president infuriated much of the international community last year when he withdrew from the Paris climate change pact, intended to combat global warming by reducing emissions.

His missive drew exasperated sighs from many including authorities at CalFire: “We have plenty of water to fight these wildfires,” Daniel Berlant, the agency’s assistant deputy director, told The New York Times.

“Let’s be clear: It’s our changing climate that is leading to more severe and destructive fires.”

© AFP 2018 

