  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Deeply concerning': Foster services criticised lack of garda vetting and shortfall in carers

The Health Information and Quality Authority released three inspection reports of foster care services in Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 1:55 PM
29 minutes ago 746 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3941888
File photo
Image: Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock

FOSTER CARE SERVICES in three areas of the country have been criticised by Hiqa for failing to ensure that carers were providing a substantial service.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) today published three inspection reports on foster care services operated by the Child and Family Agency Tusla in the Dublin South Central, Dublin North City and Cavan/Monaghan service areas.

In all three inspections, inspectors found that there were not always appropriate safeguarding arrangements in place, child protection concerns were not always managed correctly and that routine reviews of foster carers were not taking place.

Inspectors found that garda vetting had not been updated and that foster carers’ performance, training needs and support requirements had also not been reviewed.

Dublin South Central

Hiqa found that Dublin South Central was found to be majorly non-compliant with six standards assessed.

Similar to an inspection of the area in November 2016, Hiqa found that the management of the service was crisis-led rather than delivered in a planned manner.

Inspectors found that improvements had been achieved in relation to garda vetting of all staff. However, the area continued to be challenged by staff vacancies which impacted on the support and supervision of foster carers, along with the completion of up-to-date reviews of foster carers.

Dublin North City

Of the eight standards assessed in the inspection of the Dublin North City foster care service, six standards were found to be non-compliant.

Hiqa found that not all members of foster care households who were over 16 years old were garda vetted and that foster carers did not always have regular home visits with their link worker.

Of the 329 foster carers in the area, 304 (94%) had not had a review in the past three years, as per standards.

The area was found not to have a sufficient number of foster carers to meet its needs.

Cavan/Monaghan

Of the eight standards assessed in the Cavan/Monaghan area, seven were found to be non-compliant.

Hiqa noted that the quality of supervision in the area, when it did occur, was good.

However, it said that there were insufficient foster carers in the area to meet the demands of the service.

Of the 1,213 foster carers in the area, 52 (42%) had not had a review in over three years.

Criticism of services

The ISPCC, the national child protection charity, has expressed concerns about Hiqa’s findings.

ISPCC CEO Grainia Long said that as more inspections of Tusla’s foster care services are published, we are “gaining a clearer picture of the practices being followed”.

“It is deeply concerning that the same standards are being missed time and time again by services operated by the same agency,” Long said.

“It is essential that these patterns are reversed and in the cases of foster services, that Hiqa’s recommendations are implemented and that they make a permanent difference to a critical service for children,” she said.

Commenting on the publication of reports today, Tusla chief operations officer Jim Gibson said: “Hiqa inspections are an important measurement and oversight tool for us in Tusla and allow us to ensure that our services operate at the highest possible standard.

“These reports show evidence of positive practice and improvements in services.”

Gibson noted that the reports also highlight areas for improvements, which he said Tusla is “targeting through comprehensive action plans which were agreed with Tusla”.

“This work takes time and we are committed to implementing the required actions as promptly as possible to improve the service for children, families and our foster carer community,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
43,680  0
2
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
38,303  7
3
Pensioner arrested for murder after burglar stabbed to death in London
38,176  100
Fora
1
Citywest Hotel was ordered to pay a worker accused of making 'lewd comments' to a guest
799  0
2
A tapas bar says turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
751  0
3
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
83  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final
45,748  81
2
Man City bus pelted with eggs, flares and glass bottles at Anfield
44,531  83
3
Ray Wilkins dies aged 61 after suffering cardiac arrest
43,025  44
DailyEdge.ie
1
9 things that won't be included in the new sex education curriculum
7,818  1
2
John Krasinkski told an airport official he was married to Emily Blunt, but he wasn't having it
6,106  0
3
Cynthia Nixon was scarlet when fans applauded Big for getting Carrie a closet in the SATC movie
5,927  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
Up to 45,000 Irish Facebook profiles may have been affected by Cambridge Analytica data breach
Up to 87 million people impacted by Facebook data breach
GARDAí
Man arrested after â¬27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
Man arrested after €27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
Man dies after being struck by car in Sligo
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
DUBLIN
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded â¬6,000 for unfair dismissal
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million
SHOOTING
Four staff members dead following shooting at Turkish university
Four staff members dead following shooting at Turkish university
People who saw girl being shot dead asked to 'do the right thing' and come forward
Murder investigation launched in London after second teen shot inside 24 hours dies

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie