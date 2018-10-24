Armagh man accused of murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth car park to go on trial next year

A MAN ACCUSED of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 will go on trial in October next year.

Aaron Brady (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen was earlier this year charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on 25 January, 2013.

Earlier this week Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution said the trial will take six to eight weeks as Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court set a date of October 8, 2019 for the trial to begin. Michael O’Higgins SC will lead the defence.

At a previous court hearing Brady was served a four-volume book of evidence.

The officer, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty.

Det Garda Donohoe had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of the credit union.

