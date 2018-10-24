This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Armagh man accused of murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth car park to go on trial next year

The officer, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 12:25 PM
Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed in January 2013.
Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed in January 2013.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN ACCUSED of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 will go on trial in October next year.

Aaron Brady (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen was earlier this year charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on 25 January, 2013.

Earlier this week Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution said the trial will take six to eight weeks as Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court set a date of October 8, 2019 for the trial to begin. Michael O’Higgins SC will lead the defence.

At a previous court hearing Brady was served a four-volume book of evidence.

The officer, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty.

Det Garda Donohoe had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of the credit union.

- With reporting by Tom Tuite

