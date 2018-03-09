  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
€250k a year and policing experience 'not essential': Search for new Garda Commissioner begins

Salary can be as high as €250k a year and you get 30 holiday days.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Mar 2018, 9:30 AM
2 hours ago 7,597 Views 32 Comments
The Interim Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin with former Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

AN AD PLACED online looking for applications for the Garda Commissioner job states that potential candidates don’t need any policing experience for the €250,000 a year job.

The advertisement was put on publicjobs.ie and states that a salary of up to €250,000 can be negotiated for the position.

According to the ad, An Garda Síochána is ”growing, reforming and changing”.

“For the right candidate, this is a rare opportunity to lead and develop the Irish police service in the context of the Irish Government’s commitment to a major modernisation programme and increase in the organisation‟s numbers by up to 30% by 2021.

Driving and embedding reform, building managerial capacity and enhancing governance, performance, risk management and accountability, will be priorities for the successful candidate. While experience in a policing role is desirable, it is not essential.

According to the information booklet attached to the job advertisement, An Garda Síochána “enjoys strong community support and has a record of success across the policing and security functions for the State”.

“There is strong political commitment to this reform agenda and the Government has committed the provision of support which includes increasing the workforce to 21,000 (15,000 Garda members, 2,000 reserves and 4,000 civilian staff) by 2021. A substantial capital envelope for technology and equipment has also been provided.”

The last Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan announced her retirement from the Gardaí in September following months of calls from the opposition for her resignation.

She was asked to resign because of a number of scandals that rocked the force last year, including more revelations relating to the Maurice McCabe saga; the inflated number of breath tests over a number of years; and the alleged misuse of funds at the Garda college in Templemore.

O’Sullivan was appointed as Garda Commissioner in November 2014, after the previous commissioner Martin Callinan stepped down after describing Garda whistleblowers’ allegations as “disgusting”.

In October last year, O’Sullivan was appointed the Director of Strategic Partnerships for Europe in the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Dónall Ó Cualáin has been appointed Acting Garda Commissioner until a replacement for O’Sullivan has been found.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

