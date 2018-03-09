€250k a year and policing experience 'not essential': Search for new Garda Commissioner begins

AN AD PLACED online looking for applications for the Garda Commissioner job states that potential candidates don’t need any policing experience for the €250,000 a year job.

The advertisement was put on publicjobs.ie and states that a salary of up to €250,000 can be negotiated for the position.

According to the ad, An Garda Síochána is ”growing, reforming and changing”.

“For the right candidate, this is a rare opportunity to lead and develop the Irish police service in the context of the Irish Government’s commitment to a major modernisation programme and increase in the organisation‟s numbers by up to 30% by 2021.

Driving and embedding reform, building managerial capacity and enhancing governance, performance, risk management and accountability, will be priorities for the successful candidate. While experience in a policing role is desirable, it is not essential.

According to the information booklet attached to the job advertisement, An Garda Síochána “enjoys strong community support and has a record of success across the policing and security functions for the State”.

“There is strong political commitment to this reform agenda and the Government has committed the provision of support which includes increasing the workforce to 21,000 (15,000 Garda members, 2,000 reserves and 4,000 civilian staff) by 2021. A substantial capital envelope for technology and equipment has also been provided.”

The last Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan announced her retirement from the Gardaí in September following months of calls from the opposition for her resignation.

She was asked to resign because of a number of scandals that rocked the force last year, including more revelations relating to the Maurice McCabe saga; the inflated number of breath tests over a number of years; and the alleged misuse of funds at the Garda college in Templemore.

O’Sullivan was appointed as Garda Commissioner in November 2014, after the previous commissioner Martin Callinan stepped down after describing Garda whistleblowers’ allegations as “disgusting”.

In October last year, O’Sullivan was appointed the Director of Strategic Partnerships for Europe in the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Dónall Ó Cualáin has been appointed Acting Garda Commissioner until a replacement for O’Sullivan has been found.