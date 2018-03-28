  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women

The incident happened at Station Road in Ballinasloe, Galway last Thursday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 12:00 PM
18 minutes ago 593 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3928279
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal two-car collision that left two women dead last week.

The collision occurred at Station Road in Ballinasloe at around 5.40pm on Thursday 22 March.

Two female pedestrians in their 50s, named locally as Maureen Dooley and Deirdre Kilmartin, were fatally injured when they were struck by a car which had collided with a second car.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital.

original Deirdre Kilmartin (left) and Maureen Dooley (right) died in the crash Source: Facebook

Investigating gardaí have said they are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have travelled on the R358 Station Road in Ballinasloe immediately prior to the collision, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

The scene is located close to Ballinasloe Train Station and would have been busy at the time, gardaí say.

Gardaí at Ballinasloe can be contacted on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

