Gardaí caught a few people acting the maggot on Irish roads this weekend

GARDAÍ STOPPED A number of people breaking traffic laws over the weekend including one person who thought they’d get away with having no tax by using a marker to alter their disc.
Officers attached to the Traffic Corps in the Dublin Metropolitan Region stopped a car after the automatic number plate recognition system alerted them to a potentially untaxed vehicle.
When gardaí inspected the vehicle, they found that the driver had crudely altered the disc. The car was seized and the driver will now face court.
Meanwhile, in Donegal, officers stopped a smashed up car and for having no insurance.
Earlier this week, gardaí stopped a car in Skerries, north Dublin, where they found it to be lacking one important feature: a tyre.
After the vehicle was stopped, officers then discovered the car had no insurance, tax or NCT.
COMMENTS (65)