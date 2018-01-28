Gardaí caught a few people acting the maggot on Irish roads this weekend

GARDAÍ STOPPED A number of people breaking traffic laws over the weekend including one person who thought they’d get away with having no tax by using a marker to alter their disc.

Officers attached to the Traffic Corps in the Dublin Metropolitan Region stopped a car after the automatic number plate recognition system alerted them to a potentially untaxed vehicle.

When gardaí inspected the vehicle, they found that the driver had crudely altered the disc. The car was seized and the driver will now face court.

Computer says no! DMR Traffic stop car after ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) alert. Driver had altered disc in the window. Car seized and court to follow. pic.twitter.com/SZHpQbLxwc — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 28, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Meanwhile, in Donegal, officers stopped a smashed up car and for having no insurance.

'God Ted look at that.....there's a dent in the car'. Car seized by Gardaí in Donegal for no insurance. pic.twitter.com/3xg6P9XvhG — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 28, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Earlier this week, gardaí stopped a car in Skerries, north Dublin, where they found it to be lacking one important feature: a tyre.

After the vehicle was stopped, officers then discovered the car had no insurance, tax or NCT.