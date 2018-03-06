'I'm devastated': DJ Gareth O'Callaghan reveals he has Parkinson's disease

RADIO DJ GARETH O’Callaghan has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 4FM presenter announced the news on Facebook yesterday evening, and said that he is “devastated”.

“I got some unfortunate news recently that I wasn’t expecting. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and it’s been a very difficult time since being given the diagnoses, but life goes on,” O’Callaghan said.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disease of the nervous system caused by neuronal loss in the brain structure.

The disease is characterised by tremors, muscular rigidity and slow, imprecise movements.

“Looking back, I realise now that I haven’t felt well for a long time, and I was putting it down to the results of severe stress and the heavy pressures of life that I just assumed we have to put up with these days,” O’Callaghan said.

“Eventually, I started to feel so unwell I thought I maybe needed to get it checked out.”

O’Callaghan said he was “devastated” when he was first diagnosed with the disease but said he is “slowly coming to terms with it”.

I just want to reassure all my friends here that I am fine and positive and optimistic, and I remain that way, and nothing changes day to day. My radio show is and will always be a very big part of my life, as will my writing. Nothing changes there whatsoever.

O’Callaghan said that he is slowly adjusting to his new medication and plans to return to a fitness programme in the coming weeks.

Gareth O’Callaghan presented radio shows on RTÉ 2FM for much of his career before moving to Galway Bay FM. He currently works for 4FM.