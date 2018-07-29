Gavin Duffy seeking nomination for presidential election

BUSINESSMAN GAVIN DUFFY has formally announced that he is seeking a nomination to contest the presidential election.

Duffy, best known for being a Dragon’s Den panelist, confirmed the news on Twitter this morning, saying:

“Just to let you know after some speculation I confirm that I am seeking a nomination from four local authorities to contest the Presidential Election.”

Good morning. Just to let you know after some speculation I confirm that I am seeking a nomination from four local authorities to contest the Presidential Election. I have accepted an Invitation to speak to @WaterfordCounci this Tuesday at 4pm. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) July 29, 2018 Source: Gavin Duffy /Twitter

Duffy added that if he gets the required four council nominations he will run the “most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible”.

If I get the required 4 Council nominations I will run the most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible. If you want to be on the rollercoaster, make history, elect a President that is not just above but is not of politics email info@gavinduffy.ie — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) July 29, 2018 Source: Gavin Duffy /Twitter

Earlier this month, rival Dragon Den panelist Sean Gallagher wrote to all of the councils in Ireland asking that they formally set aside time to discuss nominations for the president of Ireland.

Gallagher has not said, however, whether he wishes to contest the election himself.

He was the surprise front-runner for much of the 2011 campaign but lost out to Higgins.

This election is viewed by many as a one-horse race since Michael D Higgins announced his intention to seek a second term in office.

Earlier this week Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell announced he will not be contesting the presidential election because he can’t afford it.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have chosen not to run a candidate of their own against Michael D Higgins, but Sinn Féin has said it would put someone forward for election.

The party says it will announce its presidential candidate in September.