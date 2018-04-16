  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Man shot in Finglas, rainfall weather warning extended and calls for the decriminalisation of cannabis – it’s the Evening Fix.

By Cliodhna Russell Monday 16 Apr 2018, 9:13 PM
48 minutes ago 2,208 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news…

IRISH

Dublin City art protest A shop assistant looks at a Mural of Irish President Michael D Higgins by Subset collective in the Temple Bar area of Dublin. The mural is part of the #Greyareaproject, a protest against a recent Dublin City council clamp down on Street art. Source: Niall Carson

INTERNATIONAL

#UK: Ant McPartlin has been fined for drink driving after a crash last month. The presenter apologised on his way out of court today saying he was ”ashamed and mortified”.

#US: Former FBI director James Comey’s much-anticipated interview pulled no punches in its description of Trump. He said the US President treats women ‘like meat’ and that he is ‘morally unfit for office‘.

#COFFEE: The CEO of Starbucks has apologised after two black men were arrested in a café while waiting for a friend.

PARTING SHOT

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the author behind the We Should All Be Feminists TED Talk is giving a talk in Dublin next month.

Sweden, one of the world’s leading lights in gender equality, has deemed her speech so important that a copy of the speech is given to every 16-year-old student in the country, with the hope that it will “work as a stepping stone for a discussion about gender equality and feminism”.

Source: TEDx Talks/YouTube

Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

