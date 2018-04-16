Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news…
IRISH
- A man has been injured in a shooting in Finglas, north Dublin this afternoon.
- The rainfall warning from earlier has been extended to seven more counties.
- Pat Rabbitte has told the Disclosures Tribunal that his ministerial driver – a retired garda – told him in 2014 about rumours that Maurice McCabe’s “own colleagues believed he couldn’t be trusted with children”.
- A Dublin man who spent 11 months in prison for a conviction of violent disorder is likely to have that conviction quashed and declared a miscarriage of justice after a second man came forward to say he was the guilty party.
- University College Hospital Galway has denied claims that patients were moved out of the emergency department (ED) and “hidden” in advance of a visit from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last Thursday.
- French club Clermont Auvergne have moved to refute rumours linking them with a move for Ireland out-half Paddy Jackson after his departure from Ulster.
- A hearing of an application by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) to have inspectors appointed to investigate Independent News and Media (INM) has been delayed, possibly indefinitely, at the High Court.
- The Green Party has called for the decriminalisation of cannabis, stating that the current law has “made criminals out of decent people” and needs to change.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Ant McPartlin has been fined for drink driving after a crash last month. The presenter apologised on his way out of court today saying he was ”ashamed and mortified”.
#US: Former FBI director James Comey’s much-anticipated interview pulled no punches in its description of Trump. He said the US President treats women ‘like meat’ and that he is ‘morally unfit for office‘.
#COFFEE: The CEO of Starbucks has apologised after two black men were arrested in a café while waiting for a friend.
PARTING SHOT
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the author behind the We Should All Be Feminists TED Talk is giving a talk in Dublin next month.
Sweden, one of the world’s leading lights in gender equality, has deemed her speech so important that a copy of the speech is given to every 16-year-old student in the country, with the hope that it will “work as a stepping stone for a discussion about gender equality and feminism”.Source: TEDx Talks/YouTube
COMMENTS