Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- Presidential candidate Peter Casey has said that he is considering pulling out of the race, and that he will not campaign this weekend.
- Met Éireann staff were told not to link specific extreme weather with climate change, a guidance document reveals.
- Waterford man Kelvin Kearns, who rescued a drowning elderly driver from an overturned car, was honoured today at the National Bravery Awards in Dublin.
- A diary trawl has unearthed more meetings which took place between former minister Denis Naughten and David McCourt.
- Ireland is being used as a destination for child sex slaves, according to the EU’s policing agency.
- Gardaí have caught 133 speeding vehicles as part of National Slow Day.
- Drug dealing criminals are using online betting accounts to stash drug money.
- A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his neighbour (via RTÉ News)
- A woman has settled a “tram surfing” court action for more than €500,000. (via RTÉ News)
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier has said that the Irish border issue could sink the negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union.
#PASSPORTS: British descendants of refugees who fled Nazi Germany are racing to have their German nationality restored so they can remain EU citizens after Brexit.
#DONALD TRUMP: The US President has praised a US congressman who assaulted a reporter, making light of the attack.
#INTERPOL CHIEF: The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has expressed fears for his life and her own safety.
#TRAIN CRASH: At least 50 people have died after a train struck people gathered to watch a Hindu festival in India’s northern Amritsar city.
