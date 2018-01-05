  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nowhere is taking anybody': Concern among homeless families asked to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month

670 people were in hotel accommodation at the end of November.

By Paul Hosford Friday 5 Jan 2018, 4:15 PM
4 hours ago 18,400 Views 108 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3783009
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated at 4.15pm

A YOUNG HOMELESS MOTHER living with her son in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin has expressed concern about where she will go after the hotel said it will no longer be accepting homeless families there.

Sinead Hughes has been living at the Gresham Hotel with her eight-year-old son for the past 18 months. She has been homeless for two years.

Hughes was made homeless after the property she was renting out in Cabra was repossessed.

She told RTÉ News at One that the staff in Gresham had been good to her over the past 18 months and that she felt “safe” there.

“But now I don’t know where I’m going to be and I don’t know if I’m going to feel safe and that’s my situation now,” she said.

There are currently 14 homeless families staying at the Gresham. The hotel had been taking in homeless families for the past three years.

The homeless families there are “self-accommodating”, meaning they source the accommodation themselves and then Dublin City Council pay for it.

The Gresham – formerly under the control on Nama – was sold to Spanish hotel giant Riu in 2016. The owners last month informed DCC that they would no longer be accommodating homeless families.

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive – which manages homelessness services across the four Dublin local authorities – said it is working to try to provide alternative suitable accommodation for the families in question.

However, Hughes said she is also attempting to find a place to live for her and her son, but is having a lot of difficulty.

“So after the first of February I don’t know where I’m going to be. I have no home for my son to go to,” she said.

I’m self-accommodating, so I have to find somewhere for myself. Now I’ve rang a lot of places around Dublin to try and get myself somewhere before the first of February.

And nowhere is taking anybody. They’re either too full, or they’re not taking any more rooms for DCC.

Hughes said she would like to be able to secure a home for her and her son, but that it was more likely she would be moved into a “family hub” – group style accommodation for homeless families.

It is not clear why the hotel has decided to stop accepting payments to house homeless families. TheJournal.ie has contacted the company for comment.

Hotels not accepting families 

Earlier, DCC’s deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny said that other hotels would also soon stop accepting homeless families.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, said that more hotels could follow the Gresham’s policy, but said it would not cause a problem.

670 people were in hotel accommodation at the end of November.

Kenny said that while some hotels may not take in homeless families, alternatives could be secured.

It would have been a different situation if something like this happened a year ago, but in our view, the situation is beginning to improve.

“We’re aware of (the Gresham situation) and all families will be rehoused by the end of the month.

“There’s a new owner and they have new business plans. It’s a positive thing that tourists are flocking back to Dublin again.

On the other side, we want families out of hotels.

He said that the council wants to eliminate commercial hotels and B&Bs from the homeless accommodation chain and that it is ready if they cease entering into long-term arrangements with the council. He pointed to the family hubs and other alternatives.

WIth reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald

Read: ‘No evidence whatsoever’ to claims by top housing official that homeless families are ‘gaming the system’

Read: Loneliness, mental health, separation: How homelessness affects children later in life

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (108)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hospital consultant: 'I'd like to dispel a few myths for people about overcrowding'
114,576  168
2
Shark froze to death as freezing cold continues to grip large sections of the US
58,225  37
3
Waterford bishop warns local schools of paedophile ex-priest's 'recent activities'
56,095  79
Fora
1
A sacked airport worker won a €50k payout after refusing to drive an uninsured vehicle
504  0
2
From 1893 to 1995 – these iconic ads help tell the history of business in Ireland
224  0
3
A Dublin investment firm has sold famed Irish spray tan business Vita Liberata
193  0
The42
1
Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley
35,384  74
2
'I congratulated Declan after the game' - Praise for Irish youngster's man-of-the-match performance at Wembley
25,565  34
3
'Going through that experience opened my eyes to how cutthroat football can be'
23,736  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
21 things we wouldn't have if the Kardashians didn't exist
10,263  7
2
Do you pay for the 'plane water' at Dublin Airport? Be honest...
8,386  9
3
Can You Score 10/10 On These Questions From The Weakest Link?
8,021  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
GardaÃ­ say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Gardaí warn that taxi hailing apps are being used to lure drivers to robberies
GARDAí
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
DUBLIN
'Nowhere is taking anybody': Concern among homeless families asked to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'Nowhere is taking anybody': Concern among homeless families asked to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie