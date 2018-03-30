Gardaí arrest four in raid targeting Kinahan cartel

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED two firearms and arrested four people as part of ongoing investigations targeting the Kinahan cartel.

The operation targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin Region was carried out by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

The arrests happened around 4.15pm when two vehicles were intercepted during an operation on Monastery Gate Avenue, Clondalkin. During a search of the vehicles, two loaded revolvers were recovered. Three men aged 26, 28 and 29 and one woman aged 28 were arrested and are currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, the head of Special Crime Operations said:

“The targeting of people to kill or seriously injure, by organised crime groups continues.

“However, this activity is being tackled by members of An Garda Síochana in Special Crime Operations and other units, who are determined to protect life, seize firearms and arrest those involved.”