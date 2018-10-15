This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New immigration scheme allows 'undocumented' non-EU former students to stay in Ireland

The scheme applies to those here under student visas between January 2005 and December 2010.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 15 Oct 2018, 6:05 AM
27 minutes ago 640 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4285839
The Minister for Justice says it will allow individuals contribute to the economy.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
The Minister for Justice says it will allow individuals contribute to the economy.
The Minister for Justice says it will allow individuals contribute to the economy.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT IS introducing a scheme that will offer a pathway for “undocumented” non-EU nationals living in Ireland to stay here.

The trial scheme is opened from today through the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service and lasts for three months.

The scheme is open to non-EU nationals who came to Ireland to study between January 2005 and December 2010 but who remain here and have no immigration permission.

The scheme is only open to people who currently reside in the State, so people who came to Ireland under the above conditions but who subsequently left cannot apply.

The Department of Justice says that the scheme addresses the concerns raised by the Supreme Court in the Luximon and Balchand cases.

These two cases involved two Mauritians who had arrived in Ireland 11 years ago under student visas. The Supreme Court court said they were self-supporting and viewed Ireland “as their home country”.

The court ruled that the Minister for Justice should take account of an individual’s private life in certain immigration cases, calling any decision taken without doing so “unlawful”.

The department says that this new scheme “provides a pathway” for people in such circumstances to remain here and have their immigration status normalised.

“It also addresses a significant cohort of people who have been in the State for a long number of years and who form part of the “undocumented” persons in the State by virtue of them having moved from a position of having permission to be in the State some years ago to having fallen out of permission,” the department states.

Successful applicants under the scheme will receive permission to live and work in the State for a period of two years, which can then be extended for a further year if the applicant proves they are self-sufficient.

Family reunification is not permitted under the scheme but the department says that family circumstances will be taken into account and:

For persons qualifying under this scheme, the family unit who have been residing with them in the State may be given permission to remain under the scheme.

The introduction of the scheme has been welcomed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan who says it will allow people living here to contribute to the State.

I am pleased that the scheme provides that permission will be granted for an initial probationary period of two years at the end of which qualifying persons must be able to clearly demonstrate that they are self-sufficient and did not become an unreasonable burden on the State. In these circumstances, beneficiaries can be expected to be net contributors to the economy.

The Immigrant Council has welcomed the scheme, calling it “long-overdue”, but has expressed concern about its cost to applicants. 

“The fees attached to the process, totting up to approximately €1,000, are punitive,” said Immigrant Council legal service manager Catherine Cosgrave.

This is double that of a long-term residence application and is a large expense for anyone, and especially those who have been, through no fault of their own, forced to live on the margins for many years. Also even if successful, permission to remain will only be granted for two years, which seems mean-spirited, given how long many people may have been lived in Ireland already.

“It is also disappointing the scheme does not reassure applicants with dependent family members that they will also be able to stay. By only allowing that family members living with successful applicants ‘may’ also be given permission to remain, it introduces a new level of worry for those who’ve already had years of stress and worry.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    40,416  22
    2
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    33,168  12
    3
    		FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    31,990  93
    Fora
    1
    		The government was told that shifting TV licence duties to Revenue would crush post offices
    1,217  0
    2
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    711  0
    3
    		If we want to keep roofs over people's heads, then we need tradespeople - not just degree-holders
    217  1
    The42
    1
    		Have the Irish public fallen out of love with the national team?
    38,046  59
    2
    		From Enniskillen to Old Trafford: the 32-year-old Fermanagh native who's Jose Mourinho's right-hand man
    37,004  5
    3
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    27,433  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Sorry, my hands are too small': Why I can no longer maintain conversations via text
    13,575  0
    2
    		Are the days of influencer marketing numbered?
    3,720  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
    3,621  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    Gardaí investigate after man (40s) killed in house fire in Cork
    Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    LEO VARADKAR
    FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    Mini-reshuffle sees a change for Richard Bruton and two seats for the west at Cabinet
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    TURKEY
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    Saudi stocks plunge after Donald Trump threatens 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance
    Freed US pastor flying home from Turkey after case sparked crisis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie