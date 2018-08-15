Rain to spread across the country today - but will it stay for the weekend?

IT MIGHT BE well into August, but Ireland will bask in warm temperatures in coming days as the seemingly endless summer continues.

The bad news is that the country will be forced to endure humid conditions, as cloud and rain envelops the country until the end of the week.

According to Met Eireann, it will be cloudy in Munster and much of Leinster today, with some scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

In the west and northern half of the country, there’ll initially be drier conditions with bright spells, before outbreaks of showery rain develop this afternoon.

The wet weather will extend eastwards this evening and early tonight, before more clear spells develop later on.

Top temperatures today will be between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures tonight a relatively cool 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday will see mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, with maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 Celsius.

Conditions across the country will be changeable and unsettled heading into the weekend.

Friday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Connacht, Ulster and in western parts of Munster, with more patchy in the south and east.

And on Saturday and Sunday, it is expected to be warm and humid, but there will also be unsettled spells with rain and drizzle at times, mostly in Atlantic coastal counties.

Rain is likely to become more widespread on Saturday night, with some heavy bursts possible, while Sunday will see more warm weather with highs of up to 23 degrees Celsius.