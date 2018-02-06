  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish troops to participate in EU Battle Group

The Cabinet approved the participation in the group which will be on standby from July to December 2020.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 7:46 PM
9 hours ago 14,047 Views 98 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3837647
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 8.15pm

THE IRISH DEFENCE Forces are to participate in the German-led EU Battlegroup in 2020.

Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe today brought a memo to Cabinet on the proposed participation due to take place from July to December 2020.

It’s expected that between eight and ten members of the Defence Forces will join this group.

Other members of the battlegroup are Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia and the Netherlands.

This particular group will be on standby with the EU for any intervention it may want to carry out relating to “peacekeeping, conflict prevention and assistance to humanitarian operations”, said a government spokesperson.

EU battlegroups

EU Battlegroups are multinational, military units which are part of the European Union’s military rapid reaction capacity. The group, made up of about 1,5000 personnel, are dispatched to emerging crises and conflicts around the world. No battlegroup has ever had to deploy.

Ireland has previously participated in the Nordic Battlegroups in 2008, 2011 and 2015 and the UK-led EU Battlegroup in 2016. Ireland participated in a German-led group in 2012 and 2016.

There was some controversy over the last two missions, with the then Defence Minister Simon Coveney defending the move to send troops to participate in 2015, stating that Ireland’s neutrality would not be compromised by joining the Nordic Battle Group.

He told the Dáil at the time that Ireland would not have to come to the aid of countries in the group if they were attacked.

There was also a heated debate about Irish troops being deployed in 2016, with a number of parties opposing the participation in a Dáil vote.

It’s understood that following Cabinet approval today, in the next year a memo of understanding will be drawn up between Ireland and Germany regarding the group.

While it was previously thought that due to memo on a German-led operation having already been approved previously by a Dáil vote, that a repeat vote would not be necessary.

Dáil vote 

However, it is now believed that due to the operational details being somewhat different, the memo will go to the Dáil for a full debate and vote on the matter.

The government maintains that participation in EU Battlegroups has enhanced the Defence Forces’ ability to work with other nations, enhances its reputation as a provider of a credible military capability for peacekeeping operations under UN mandates, and provides troops with the opportunity to train with other armies and to learn new skills.

A government spokesperson outlined that should deployment be requested, Ireland’s participation in a specific operation would, as always, be subject to the usual ‘Triple Lock’ requirement.

The ‘Triple Lock’ means Irish troops will only serve on missions if three conditions are met: a government decision, Dáil approval and UN authorisation.

Today’s decision will enable the department and Defence Forces to plan for participation in the battlegroup in 2020. Nearer the date, this will come back to Cabinet.

Read: Surge in women joining Defence Forces after €360,000 is spent on recruitment campaigns>

‘You’re talking about going to war’: TDs concerned EU defence deal could lead to Ireland joining a European army>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (98)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
41,201  92
2
Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark
33,243  68
3
Poll: Do you use milk or water to make porridge?
32,494  55
Fora
1
'Partying plays a role in business and life - you make loads of connections'
336  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
327  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
232  0
The42
1
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
37,700  65
2
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days
29,813  27
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
21,156  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
16,812  2
2
RTÉ's documentary We Won The Lotto has everyone wondering what they'd do if they won
8,048  2
3
Conor McGregor got a bike with his name written on it in 24 carat gold... It's The Dredge
6,586  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Clare school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Law to be changed to allow over 55s apply for job of new Garda Commissioner
Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie