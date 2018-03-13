  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum

A Belfast law firm said the issue is “a matter of national importance”.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 7,195 Views 61 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3902154
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A JUDICIAL REVIEW has been launched in the High Court in Dublin relating to the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

A Belfast law firm has launched the review, saying the basis of the challenge is “the failure of the State to allow citizens living in Northern Ireland to vote in the referendum”.

Michael Halleron from Madden & Finucane Solicitors in Belfast, the firm representing the applicant, said: “This is a matter of national importance and all citizens on the island of Ireland should be entitled to vote in the upcoming referendum.”

Judge Meenan, sitting in the Four Courts, said the matter will be heard on 8 April to allow all respondents involved, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, to be put on notice. The applicant’s identity is not currently known.

The referendum is due to take place this summer.

Bill 

Last month the Cabinet formally approved the draft scheme of the Bill that will form the basis of the referendum, which will propose that the article in the Constitution that gives equal rights to the mother and the unborn child be deleted in its entirety.

Speaking at the time, Health Minister Simon Harris said the referendum will propose that a new clause is inserted that makes it clear the Oireachtas may legislate to regulate termination of pregnancy.

The exact date of the referendum will be set following a debate of the Bill in the Dáil and the Seanad.

In December, the Oireachtas Eighth Amendment Committee voted in favour of repealing the Eighth and came to the conclusion that abortion without restriction should be allowed up to 12 weeks. Cross-party members came to the majority-decision after hearing testimony from medical and legal experts, as well as personal stories, over the course of three months.

Read: Broadcast guidelines updated ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum

Read: What the ‘unborn’ ruling means for the Eighth Amendment referendum

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day
122,003  37
2
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
61,362  83
3
'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away
50,583  119
Fora
1
A well-known Wicklow cosmetic surgery has been hit with a big tax bill
1,082  0
2
The man behind box office hit The General wants to build a massive film studio in Meath
435  0
3
This vulture-fund backed homebuilder has spent over €100m on land for new houses
432  0
The42
1
As it happened: Day 1 of Cheltenham 2018
58,565  10
2
LIVE: Man United v Sevilla, Champions League
32,064  82
3
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham
30,043  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
People weren't having the bridesmaids' complaints on last night's Don't Tell the Bride
9,045  0
2
A hen party ran into some Game of Thrones stars in a Dublin pub, and didn't even know who they were
6,494  1
3
The creators of Stranger Things have responded to claims of on-set abuse
4,917  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'What have you done?' Mother said to father accused of murdering their six-month-old child
'What have you done?' Mother said to father accused of murdering their six-month-old child
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
DUBLIN
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
RUSSIA
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Explainer: What we know about Russia's Novichok nerve agents
Moscow calls Britain's spy attack accusations a 'dirty attempt to discredit Russia'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie