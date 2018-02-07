  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Justin Trudeau hit with PC backlash for telling woman to say 'peoplekind' not 'mankind'

Trudeau had interrupted a woman who was making a speech at a town hall event to make the correction.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 8:01 AM
9 hours ago 21,551 Views 122 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3838007
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a town hall meeting in Edmonton
Image: Jason Franson via PA Images
Image: Jason Franson via PA Images

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau has come under fire for being too politically correct after he interrupted a woman and corrected her for saying “mankind” instead of “peoplekind”.

Critics have hit out at Trudeau, accusing him of “mansplaining” and “virtue-signalling”.

However, Trudeau’s spokesperson said he was a “proud feminist” whose policies reflect “commitments to equality”, according to the BBC.

The woman in question stood up during a town hall event in Edmonton, Canada last week to make a speech about her feminist Korean church. She thanked Trudeau for having a gender-balanced cabinet.

She ended her speech by saying: “Maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind.”

It was here that Trudeau interrupted her and said that “we like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind. It’s more inclusive”, to which she said, “exactly, yes, thank you”.

“We can all learn from each other,” Trudeau said, and the audience erupted in applause.

Over the past few days, the incident has built up a heavy amount of criticism online, particularly conservative political and media figures.

Conservative federal politician Michelle Rempel apologised “on behalf of Parliament” to the woman who was interrupted by Trudeau.

Piers Morgan wrote an opinion piece for the Daily Mail UK yesterday and said: “Amid the #MeToo and #TimesUp firestorm of the past few months, [Trudeau] has been biding his time, waiting for the perfect occasion to throw his virtue-signalling voice behind the feminist cause.”

However, despite the backlash, many people have come out in defence of Trudeau.

Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, Daniel Dale said that the “pile-on” was misleading as Trudeau was “lightly ribbing a woman who was rambling about the power of women” and accused people of leaving out context to the comments.

The prime minister has made numerous comments over the past few years that have seen a similar backlash.

Read: Pictures: Search for survivors in precariously-tilted buildings after Taiwan earthquake

More: Sinn Féin politician defends describing Northern Ireland as a ‘putrid little statelet’

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

