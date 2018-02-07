Justin Trudeau hit with PC backlash for telling woman to say 'peoplekind' not 'mankind'

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau has come under fire for being too politically correct after he interrupted a woman and corrected her for saying “mankind” instead of “peoplekind”.

Critics have hit out at Trudeau, accusing him of “mansplaining” and “virtue-signalling”.

However, Trudeau’s spokesperson said he was a “proud feminist” whose policies reflect “commitments to equality”, according to the BBC.

The woman in question stood up during a town hall event in Edmonton, Canada last week to make a speech about her feminist Korean church. She thanked Trudeau for having a gender-balanced cabinet.

She ended her speech by saying: “Maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind.”

It was here that Trudeau interrupted her and said that “we like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind. It’s more inclusive”, to which she said, “exactly, yes, thank you”.

He wasn’t joking: Justin Trudeau interrupts woman during Q&A when she used the word “mankind.” He recommended that she say “peoplekind” instead. pic.twitter.com/mG61BlDcVU — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2018

“We can all learn from each other,” Trudeau said, and the audience erupted in applause.

Over the past few days, the incident has built up a heavy amount of criticism online, particularly conservative political and media figures.

Conservative federal politician Michelle Rempel apologised “on behalf of Parliament” to the woman who was interrupted by Trudeau.

On behalf of Parliament, to the woman he interrupted, I apologize for his behaviour. Ps. I’d love for him to try to interrupt me like that. https://t.co/z9m8ECenEo — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) February 6, 2018

Piers Morgan wrote an opinion piece for the Daily Mail UK yesterday and said: “Amid the #MeToo and #TimesUp firestorm of the past few months, [Trudeau] has been biding his time, waiting for the perfect occasion to throw his virtue-signalling voice behind the feminist cause.”

However, despite the backlash, many people have come out in defence of Trudeau.

Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, Daniel Dale said that the “pile-on” was misleading as Trudeau was “lightly ribbing a woman who was rambling about the power of women” and accused people of leaving out context to the comments.

The prime minister has made numerous comments over the past few years that have seen a similar backlash.