  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night

When Thomas suffered her second miscarriage at the six-week mark again, it hit her like “a tonne of bricks” she said.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 1:09 PM
7 hours ago 49,425 Views 103 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3784439
Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

TV PRESENTER KATHRYN Thomas spoke about her experience of suffering two miscarriages on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show last night.

She told Ryan Tubridy that talking about it is still something of a “taboo” subject in Ireland and that it really helps to reach out and talk about it if it’s something you’ve gone through.

Thomas described how she and her husband had been trying for a baby and, when she became pregnant, they went for a holiday in Greece.

“I was over the moon,” she said. It was while on holiday in Greece, however, that tragedy struck.

She said: “I was six weeks when I suffered my first miscarriage.”

Thomas described how she then had to travel by boat to a hospital in Athens where nobody spoke English. “It was the most horrific experience,” she said.

Because of our line of work, I’d interviewed so many women who’d had a miscarriage… I think until it happens to you – like I’m a very positive person – when it happened to me it completely floored me.

She said that when she and her husband arrived home they said that they were just “unlucky” and it is something that so many women go through.

It was another eight months before Thomas became pregnant again. “I was absolutely bricking it,” she said. “It got to six weeks and went for the scan and got the all-clear… Six weeks was when it all went wrong last time.

That night, I miscarried again. That hit me like a tonne of bricks. It was very difficult to stay positive… You go through self-blame, you go through ‘why me?’, you go through ‘is it ever going to happen?’.
Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

She then told Tubridy the reason she decided to come on the show and speak about it.

“The reason I wanted to come on and talk about it tonight,” Thomas said. “I was asked the question all the time ‘when are you having a family?’. That gets quite tiring but you face it when you’re in the public eye.

What helped me is that there are so many amazing forums out there for people who’ve been through miscarriage. There are so many helplines. I didn’t go through counselling, but to talk about it – it’s still a taboo subject in Ireland.

“I think it needs to be considered part of the pregnancy process, because it is. It’s taken us three long years… Until I have a baby in my arms it’s still weird to talk about it.

If it gives anybody hope out there, to try and stay as positive as you can – even if you don’t feel it – that would be the only piece of advice I’d give.

Read: RTÉ is going to be airing a three-day live television event …all about the weather

Read: The five Operation Transformation leaders have lost a lot of weight in eight weeks

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (103)

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night
48,925  103
2
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
38,766  54
3
Man developed chronic hepatitis after drinking 4-5 energy drinks a day for 3 weeks
36,575  27
Fora
1
A leading Irish science investor backed by a Ryanair co-founder is being liquidated
178  0
2
Whatever happened to... RTÉ's €350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?
134  0
3
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup
35,809  101
2
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
27,629  32
3
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
25,924  75
DailyEdge.ie
1
An extremely mismatched 'couple' from First Dates were on the Late Late and people were cringing
11,040  4
2
6 things you could buy for the price of a VIP Coachella ticket
6,337  1
3
Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, and Shane Lynch... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,249  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over â¬100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
OPINION
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
New year, new car? Here's what you should consider before you buy
CLARE
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time
Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled
ENNIS
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie